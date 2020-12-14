A bounce-back shooting performance by Keynan Cutlip helped power the Science Hill boys basketball team to an 82-58 Big 7 conference win over Volunteer on Monday night inside the new Topper Palace.
The Hilltopper guard tallied a game-high 32 points on 11-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
“It’s about time,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Early, he didn’t shoot it that well. We know he’s capable of doing that and his teammates did a really good job of hitting him in places where he could score.”
Amare Redd had another stellar game with 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.
The Hilltoppers had 25 assists as a team.
Science Hill was an efficient 31-for-45 from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range, and only committed 11 turnovers. The Hilltoppers forced 16 turnovers and held Volunteer to 22-for-54 from the field.
Andrew Knittel showed the way for Volunteer, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including three made shots behind the 3-point line.
Cason Christian totaled 12 points.
The ’Toppers trailed at the end of the first quarter by eight (22-14) and were being frustrated inside by Volunteer 6-foot-8 post Eli Amyx. He had six points at the end of the opening period.
Adjustments were made and Amyx was shut down the rest of the game, only scoring one more point.
“I think we were a little bit more aggressive in rotating,” Cutlip said. “I thought we had some extra effort plays where we able to get a block or get a stop.”
The bench of Science Hill wore down the Falcons, who are a much-improved team from two years ago, according to Cutlip.
“Offensively, I thought they did a good job attacking and knocking down the open shots in the first half,” Cutlip said. “They didn’t go away very quickly and it was a slow, methodical second half.
“It’s amazing how much they’ve improved and how much they’ll continue to improve as the season goes on.”