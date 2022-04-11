After falling behind early by three runs, the Science Hill baseball team’s offense exploded for 10 unanswered at Clarence Mabe Field.
The Hilltoppers got rolling in the second and never looked back, winning 10-3 over Daniel Boone. It was the 1,600th win in program history for Science Hill.
“Our game plan was to attack and go at them,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with this year is really attacking hitters. (Briggs) did that, even though he gave up a three-run homer.”
Gavin Briggs smacked a two-run home run in the second that might land by Friday to put the ’Toppers on the board.
Briggs also got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and striking out five.
The only runs Briggs surrendered came in the opening frame when he got off to a rocky start.
Brogan Jones led off the game for Boone by reaching on a dropped third strike and then Tim McGonigle got aboard with a single.
Two batters later, Hudson York hit a home run and the Trailblazers had the early lead.
“The second guy reached on a single with eyes,” Edwards said. “If we get the strikeout, it’s a different situation, but I told Gavin to just pitch his game and not read into that too much.”
From then on, it was all ’Toppers.
The offense behind Briggs was humming as Science Hill racked up 12 hits.
Jaxon Diamond had a big day at the plate for the Johnson City crew as he finished 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the third and a double in the second.
“I squared up really well on the home run,” Diamond said. “I came up in a situation when we needed a couple of runs and I was thinking ‘just hard contact.’
“We were proud of the fight. We knew going into it that it’s a conference game and we knew we had to scrap.”
Jake Bedard was 2 for 3 for Science Hill with a double and a triple. Jake McCallister and Jack Torbett — playing his first of the season game in the field at second — each had two hits.
“It was good to see Jack out there, especially when I saw that play up the middle,” Edwards said. “I said, ‘wow’ because we hadn’t seen that since last year as far as coming out of nowhere and grabbing a ball.”
Griffen Jones finished with two singles for Daniel Boone.
The teams will meet again on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.