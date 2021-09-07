Losing one key player can hurt, but some teams seem to find a way to overcome it.
That was not the case in Tuesday night’s non-conference volleyball matchup between Sullivan East and host Science Hill as the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a 25-21, 25-8, 25-19 sweep.
The matchup between two squads near the top of their respective leagues should’ve led to an intriguing game, but it did not come to pass.
The Lady Patriots were without the services of “do it all” senior Riley Nelson, who was out due to illness.
“Riley is an integral part of our offense, but you have to roll with the cards you’re dealt,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “Just because you’re missing a big part of our offense, you can’t just roll over and quit.”
The Lady ’Toppers seized momentum late in the first set, scoring four of the next five points after being tied at 16. They carried that momentum into the second and controlled the match the rest of the way.
“East is good and they’re a good defensive team,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It’s hard to find spots to put the ball down against them.”
Autumn Holmes led the way with 14 kills while Jordan Hallman tallied 13 and setter Kinley Norris finished with six. Maddie Fuller put the finishing touches on the match with her only kill of the night.
Norris also accounted for 26 assists.
Olivia Kneisley had 11 digs to spearhead the defense while Lexi Kalogeros finished with eight.
“Our girls are really working on moving around more and Kinley is trying to work on being a weapon,” Cook said.
The Lady Patriots were led by Hannah Hodge with nine kills and Jenna Hare with eight. Hodge also had one block.
Mia Hoback chalked up 18 assists.
Hare and Carly Bradford both had 11 digs and Hayley Grubb produced nine.
“Up to this point, we had been so defensively aggressive,” Graybeal said. “Tonight, we were defensively non-aggressive. It wasn’t just one person, either. It was everybody.
“Riley is so much of a vocal leader for us and we did not have that tonight.”
East returns to action on Wednesday in a makeup match with Johnson County and an important Three Rivers revenge battle on Thursday at Tennessee High.
Science Hill will travel to West Ridge for a Big 5 matchup on Thursday.