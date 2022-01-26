BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill won its 14th game in a row on Wednesday night, taking a methodical 80-58 decision over West Ridge in a Big 5 Conference boys basketball game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The victory keeps the Hilltoppers (23-3, 4-1) in line to challenge state-ranked Dobyns-Bennett for the league’s top spot. The Indians have a win over Science Hill this season, but the two will meet again on Feb. 4 in Johnson City.
The Hilltoppers never trailed in this one, breaking comfortably out front when Antonio Sydnor hit a turnaround 3-point bank shot from the top of the key at the first-quarter buzzer, giving the Toppers a 22-13 at the first break.
Sydnor scored seven of his 12 points in the first quarter and provided the ’Toppers with a quick, needed lift.
“He had a great first quarter and he’s really come on,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. ”He’s been a strong force defensively and has been making some shots.
“That was a big momentum swing and I thought that carried over to the second quarter for us and was able to give us some breathing room going into the half.”
Science Hill, which led 41-23 at intermission, had to fight off the Wolves (13-11, 0-5) in the third quarter, when the home team clawed back to within 49-43 on a Cooper Johnson 3-point jumper midway through the period.
But the ’Toppers spread the floor thereafter and shot layups down the stretch — as well as feasting from the foul line — after pulling West Ridge out high defensively.
“With that starting lineup I’ve got five ballhandlers on the floor,” Cutlip said. ”We’re not that big, but all five of those guys can handle the ball. And all five can pass the ball.
“So it makes it really hard if we spread the floor for people to be able to contain. Usually we can get it to one of the guys who will have an advantage.”
Jamar Livingston led all scorers, pacing Science Hill with 27 points. Keynan Cutlip provided 20-point support and Michaeus Rowe contributed 10. Science Hill converted 31 free-throw attempts.
West Ridge received 12 points from Johnson, 11 apiece from Jackson Dean and Dawson Arnold, and 10 from Wade Witcher.
LADY ’TOPPERS GET IT DONE
Science Hill’s girls used a strong second-quarter effort to overcome a dreadful start on their way to a 46-39 league win over homestanding West Ridge.
The Lady Hilltoppers (12-9, 2-2) scored just two points over the first eight minutes but responded with a 22-point second frame to grab a 24-18 halftime lead they would not surrender.
The victory evened Science Hill’s record inside the conference after an 0-2 start.
“I think what you saw was two tired teams that played (Tuesday) night,” said ’Lady Toppers coach Scottie Whaley. ”It was kind of an ugly game but we’ll take an ugly win any time. Our kids played hard and our effort was really good.
“Our kids, we have played better since we’ve gone back to playing more man (defense) and more pressure defense.”
Kathryne Patton and Kijanae Marion each scored 14 points to pace Science Hill. Whaley was particularly pleased to get Marion’s help off the bench.
West Ridge (14-10, 0-5) received an 11-point night from Emma Niebruegge but the Lady Wolves came up short in their attempt at a first league win.