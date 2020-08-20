JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett threw a whole lot of stuff at Science Hill in Thursday’s Big 6 Conference volleyball game and the Lady Hilltoppers answered every time.
“They didn’t panic,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said of her experienced squad after the Lady Hilltoppers took a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Dobyns-Bennett (0-1, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams. “They just kept their poise and they just played.
“We talked about when you get the chance to play to just go out there and play. And this group is a really fun group. They’re really fun. They love the game and they play well together and they just like to get out there and play hard.”
WITHSTANDING THE ATTACK
Science Hill (2-0, 1-0) used a 6-1 scoring run halfway through the first set to build an 18-10 advantage on the way to a 10-point win the opening frame.
Play was a little more intense in the second and third sets with both squads taking their turns at scoring runs to gain temporary control of play.
In the second set, Science Hill held a slim 10-9 lead before an 8-3 scoring run put the Lady Hilltoppers up 18-12.
Dobyns-Bennett responded with five unanswered points to cut the lead to 18-17.
The set stayed close the rest of the way with Science Hill getting two kills and a block from Loren Grindstaff and another block from Kinley Norris to take the win.
Dobyns-Bennett scored the first five points of the third set before Science Hill responded with four of its own to tighten things early.
The two used scoring runs to swap leads the rest of the way until the Lady Hilltoppers took the lead for good on a kill from Autumn Holmes.
Lady Indians coach Patricia Dygert said her team had some first-game mistakes, but the contest was also a learning experience.
“It’s our first game, so we definitely see what we need to work on from here on out, but I think they did really well for just starting and trying to mesh together and figure each other out,” Dygert said.
Dygert was pleased with her team's scoring spurts, but she said finishing an opponent off is something her team also needs to work on.
“We have to learn how to finish those runs to better ourselves,” she said. “I think when we get in those runs, we need to be sure to push through that and push it all the way to the end.”
BY THE BOOK
Sara Whynot led the attack for Science Hill with nine kills, while Loren Grindstaff finished with seven kills and four blocks.
Senior libero Jesse Franks, who has played multiple positions of the Lady Hilltoppers over the years, said she’s happy where she’s at on the floor.
“I’m never really sure what I’m going to play or what jersey I’m wearing,” Franks said. “I think I’m finally just good with Libero.”
Franks led the Science Hill defense with 20 digs, while Kinley Norris had 10 digs, 10 assists and three blocks. Lexi Kalogeros produced 11 digs.
Senior setter Alyssa Neal finished with 17 assists for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Dobyns-Bennett got eight kills and seven digs from Zoie Larkins, while Jessie Odle had eight assists.
The Lady Indians got 22 digs from Rachel Falin and 10 digs from Hannah Day.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in conference action Tuesday with Science Hill traveling to Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett on the road at Volunteer.