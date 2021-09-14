KINGSPORT — Avenging an earlier loss, the Science Hill volleyball team stormed back to nab a four-set Big 5 Conference win Tuesday inside the Buck Van Huss Dome — beating Dobyns-Bennett 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 26-24.
The win gives the Lady Hilltoppers a season split with the Tribe and puts them in the driver’s seat of the league standings.
“We’re really trying to clean things up and control the pace of the game,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We’re controlling what we can control on our side and limiting unforced errors.”
The fourth set unquestionably had the most drama as the Lady Indians led 19-11 at one point before Science Hill roared back.
Science Hill’s huge block combined with far too many D-B errors proved costly.
In the first set, Norris got on a hot stretch serving and won seven straight points, including four on aces. The momentum didn’t last long, though, as D-B burst out to a 5-0 start in the second game.
Science Hill fought back and took multiple one-point leads, but it was D-B that got on a great service run that propelled them over the top.
“That run was definitely a momentum catcher,” Norris said. “I get a little nervous back there serving with all of the student sections looking at me.
“We got so much better blocking than the last time and we have more energy.”
The Lady ’Toppers were led on offense by sophomore Autumn Holmes with 18 kills and senior Jordan Hallman with 11.
Norris had 42 assists with three kills and five aces.
On defense, Lexi Kalogeros recorded 19 digs while Holmes finished with 15 and Maddie Fuller tossed in 13. Hallman also threw in four blocks.
Whitley Maupin led the Lady Indians’ attack with 12 kills while Jordan Guthrie tallied 11 and Riley Brandon had eight to go with 13 assists and 13 digs.
Dakota Vaiese also reached double digits, racking up 12 assists.
“We didn’t make much of a change defensively,” D-B coach Patrica Dygert said. “When they started running a fast offense, we couldn’t make the change quick enough.”
Libero Rachel Falin spearheaded the defense with 20 digs while Gracie Davis had 10.
“It’s nice to get them back here,” Norris said. “This really meant a lot because we had West Ridge up there scouting. This one meant a lot because it kept us in good position in the conference.”