PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Science Hill wrapped up a trip to the Sunshine State with boys and girls victories in the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday.
The Hilltopper boys rolled to a 67-49 win over North Port, Florida as Jamar Livingston posted a game-high 25 points.
Keynan Cutlip scored 14 points and dished out eight assists. Dalvin Mathes was active on both ends of the court with 12 points, three steals and three more deflections.
Michaeus Rowe added eight points as the Hilltoppers finished 18 for 31 (58 percent from the field) and forced 19 turnovers on the defensive end.
For the Bobcats, Elijah Lubsey was the high scorer with 14 points and Maxx Huml totaled 12.
Hampton 80, Happy Valley 28
ELIZABETHTON — Eleven players scored for the Bulldogs who ran roughshod over the Warriors. Hampton hit 33-of-44 shots to end up 75 percent from the field.
Caden Buckles led the way, hitting 7-of-8 shots to finish with 14 points and five assists. Michael Harrison ended with 12 points as Morgan Lyons scored 10 and Dalton Holtsclaw had nine.
Dakota Grindstaff as Happy Valley’s leading scorer with nine.
Abingdon, Va. 67, Sullivan East 60
BRISTOL, Va. — Dayton Osborne recorded a 19-point effort to lead the Falcons over the Patriots in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High. James Whited was next for Abingdon with 15 points, followed by Luke Honaker with 13.
Ashton Davison had a game-high 21 in the loss for East. Hunter Brown and Dylan Bartley each scored 10.
GIRLS
Science Hill 65, Port Charlotte, Fla. 23
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Kathryne Patton scored 17 points and Colleen Coughlin came through with 14 as the Lady ’Toppers demolished the Lady Pirates in the Wally Keller Classic.
Hampton 68, Happy Valley 31
ELIZABETHTON — Madison McClain and Linsey Jenkins matched each other on the court with three treys and 19 points apiece to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Warriors.
Piper Helle added to Happy Valley’s misery with 15 more points. Kenzie Ramey was the lone Lady Warrior to reach double digits with 12 points.
Sullivan East 87, Tennessee High 50
BLUFF CITY—The Lady Patriots went 3-point wild at the Dyer Dome, draining 16 shots behind the arc. Those buckets were divided between eight players.
Hannah Hodge, who finished with 16 points, accounted for four 3-pointers while Abby McCarter totaled three in a nine-point showing.
Jenna Hare again paced the Lady Pats in scoring, pumping in 25 points. Hayley Grubb contributed 11.
Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross had 25 points of her own. Keeley Canter tallied 11.