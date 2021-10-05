It was Senior Night, and the seniors took care of business.
The Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers sent their seniors home with smiles on their faces after a convincing 9-0 District 1-AAA soccer win over Daniel Boone at Steve Spurrier Field on Tuesday.
“We have seven wonderful seniors,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “They have made a huge impact on our program. We’re going to miss them.”
One of those seniors, Claire Rountree, opened the scoring for the Lady ’Toppers (17-1-2, 7-0-0) in the 17th minute, with what essentially became the game winner.
“I don’t normally score,” said Rountree, “so it was special for me to get that first goal. I don’t think it had really hit us about the whole senior thing. It was a little sad at first, but going out with a win was great.”
Science Hill scored four goals over the final nine minutes of the first half to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
Megan Burleson had two goals and an assist in that crucial span with Kinley Thompson adding a goal.
Meggie Powell, a senior, notched the fifth goal in the final seconds of the half.
“This was fantastic, awesome really,” said Powell. “The team gave us seniors an amazing night.”
The second half was more of the same for Science Hill.
Gabby Gracia was awarded a penalty kick in the 45th minute, which she converted and then Taylor Jones scored the first of her two second-half goals in the 57th minute.
Jada Baker added a goal in the 79th minute for the Lady Hilltoppers.
“I thought we possessed the ball well tonight,” added Kind. “There were lots of great crossing opportunities. At the beginning of the game, we held onto the ball a little too much, but once we started going to the one-touch passes the goals started to come.”
Daniel Boone goalkeeper Andreya Cox was a bright spot for the Lady Trailblazers (10-4-0, 3-4-0). She had 15 saves on the night.
“We hung with them for a while,” said Boone coach Steve Sessis. “But the history between these two programs is the same. Once the dam breaks and they start scoring, the goals come in bunches. And there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Up Next
The same two teams play again in a makeup game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Boone.