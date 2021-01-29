It was apparent early on that Friday night’s boys basketball affair at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium would not be a pretty one for Science Hill.
The ending to the first quarter, however, was picture-perfect for the Hilltoppers.
Amare Redd stole the ball at midcourt and emphatically dunked it, seemingly jolting the ’Toppers on to a 59-46 Big Seven Conference win over Daniel Boone.
“Boone had control early and we couldn’t score at all,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I think that was a sign of things to come because we got that and then played through it. In the second half, we decided we were going to pick up the tempo.”
Redd finished with a game-high 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals as he headlined a trio of Science Hill players to net double figures.
With the win, Science Hill (22-2, 9-0) remains unbeaten in league play and is riding a 15-game winning streak.
Laithen Shingledecker and Keynan Cutlip each had 14, but the points came in different ways. Cutlip scored all of his in the second half and Shingledecker was consistent throughout the evening.
“I thought Laithen was really big for us finishing in close,” Cutlip said. “Keynan didn’t have anything in the first half the other night and he finished with 18. He’s got to keep his head up and keep playing.”
Cutlip’s crew did not shoot the ball well, going 23 of 58 from the field and connecting on just 10 of 21 free throws.
“We really struggled and it wasn’t just perimeter,” he said. “It was close and it didn’t go in for us. I was frustrated with some of the execution, but I didn’t think we had a lax in effort.”
The Trailblazers (9-11, 2-8) had a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Science Hill opened the second on a 9-3 run to seize an advantage.
Boone trailed by only four at the break. However, a string of three straight turnovers leading to easy buckets for the ’Toppers proved to be the difference.
Breiydon Gilliam led Boone with 14 on 7 of 12 from the field, but he missed all four of his free throws.
Samuel Stroupe and Crowder Jones each finished with 13 as well for the ’Blazers.
Boone shot 19 of 45 from the field and was 6 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Science Hill 50, Daniel Boone 28
A quick barrage of three 3-pointers to open up the second quarter gave the Lady Hilltoppers some breathing room after only being up by one point at the end of the first.
“We just told our kids to relax, play and have fun,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “That’s what we’ve talked about all year is having fun and being glad that we’re playing.
“We were a little shaky there to start and Boone did a really good job.”
Nae Marion had a solid night for Science Hill (15-9), netting a game-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and going 2 of 3 at the free-throw line. Jasmin Myers and Kiki Morrow each finished with 10 for the Johnson City crew.
The Lady ’Topper defensive effort was outstanding, forcing 35 Boone turnovers and holding their foes to 9-for-33 from the floor.
The win keeps Science Hill’s conference record unblemished at 10-0. Whaley remarked that his youthful outfit has come a long way in a short amount of time with little preparation in the summer.
“We believe in our kids and our kids know the expectations,” Whaley said. “This is a fun bunch to coach because they listen. We’re like everybody else with our youth and not having a summer.
“This group plays well together and they’ve settled in. Not many people believed we’d be in this position.”
Kyleigh Bacon had another solid game for the Lady Trailblazers (1-16, 1-9), netting 11.