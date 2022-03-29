KINGSPORT — Frustration was setting in for Science Hill softball’s Bree Presnell after she gave up a second home run during Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference game at Indian Highland Park.
Coach Megan Harmon came out to the circle, gave the hurler some words of encour- agement and strolled back to the dugout.
Then Presnell went back to work, helping the Lady Hilltoppers escape with a 6-5 win over Dobyns-Bennett.
“We went out there, talked through it and I told her to relax,” Harmon said. “She got her head back on straight, focused in and finished the game. I told her that I was so proud of her for showing some grit and not giving up.
“That’s her senior leadership and maturity.”
Presnell earned a hard-fought, complete-game victory with 127 pitches and eight strikeouts. In the sixth, she induced a massive double play after D-B put its lead-off batter aboard.
“We’ve learned a little bit about pressure situations and making the plays that we’re supposed to make,” Harmon said. “Base-running could’ve been better and I don’t feel like we were on our best game today, defensively. There’s going to be days like that and we were able to work through it.”
Jayden Salts crushed a two-run home run over the left-field wall to give the Lady ’Toppers a first-inning edge.
Salts ended up going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
“It took her about a week after basketball to get her timing back,” Harmon said. “When she hits it, she barrels it up and hits it right on the nose. She is so strong.
“That was a great way to start the game.”
Presnell helped her own cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a walk. Maddie Diamond was 2 for 4 with a single and an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Science Hill (10-5, 2-0) was the beneficiary of D-B fielding woes in the sixth (3 errors). The damage, however, was minimal as the Lady ’Toppers scored only one run.
The Lady Indians (8-6, 1-3) totaled 10 hits, including a solo homer in the third by Haley Porter and Payton Moore’s two-run bomb in the fifth, off Science Hill’s ace.
The breaks, however, just would not go the way of the Tribe.
“It was tough and you have to make your own breaks sometimes,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “And we didn’t do it.
“We seem like we always make enough mistakes to get behind early and we have to catch up the whole time. That’s been our life story. It’s hard to fight back against a good team and a good pitcher.”
Hannah Frye took the loss for D-B as she lasted 4⅔ while giving up five earned runs. Frye struck out three and Sophie Dean garnered a strikeout in relief.
“Our biggest problem is playing a whole game,” Hubbard said. “We always have an inning or two or three when we’re just going through the motions. We have to learn to play and pitch every inning.”
Julianne Tipton and Savannah Hutchins each had a pair of singles for the Tribe.
Science Hill will be back on the diamond on Wednesday at West Ridge while D-B will be in action next on Thursday at the Eastman Invitational.