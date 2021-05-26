MURFREESBORO — The Lady ’Toppers are back on top in girls’ tennis.
Science Hill captured the TSSAA Large Schools state tennis championship with a resounding 4-1 victory over Franklin on Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Center. It was the girls’ second state title, 12 years after the first one in 2009, and the tennis program’s sixth team championship overall.
“It’s unreal knowing how hard these girls have worked and the time they’ve put in,” Science Hill coach Erin Williams said. “They didn’t have a season last year and to know what a long road it is to get here, it’s amazing. They took on the challenge and handled it. It’s a good team we played and we expected to go to doubles, but the girls were ready.”
For a second straight day, Leah McBride was in a position to clinch the match and she did so with a gutsy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Lady Admirals’ Ella Bare. Even though Bare was able to break her serve at times, McBride proved to be stronger overall in the return game.
It was also the second straight day which McBride, playing at No. 2 singles, went to three sets.
“Leah was very clutch,” Williams said. “She came through when she needed to and was focused. She did what she had to do to win.”
So did Lexi Bryant, who rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin’s Marietta Nikolskaya at No. 4 singles. Josi Reid, playing at No. 3, also made quick work of the Admirals’ Sofia Messier with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Lisa Messier took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Science Hill’s Allie Knox in a matchup of the team’s top players, but the Lady ’Toppers gained control of the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Lucy Tschantz.
It put the spotlight on the left-handed McBride, who embraced the moment.
“It was a battle for sure, a long day, pretty hot out here, but we pulled it out,” McBride said. “It’s a good thing we won four singles matches and didn’t have to go to doubles. You never know what’s going to happen in doubles.
“We went out here, played our hardest, came out here to win and that’s what we did. I was able to get my game going. It was awesome.”
Williams said the key was the team concept. For a second straight day, Science Hill’s depth proved hard for its opponents to match. It included the No. 6 player, Olivia Kneisley, who didn’t play in the state tournament, but was available as an alternate.
“It was the entire team from top to bottom,” Williams said. “We only get to play five singles and two doubles when it gets to this, but our No. 6 Olivia is really one of the big reasons we’re here. It was a true team championship.”