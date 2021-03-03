Sevier County’s girls got held up in heavy interstate traffic and arrived 15 minutes late for Wednesday’s Region 1-AAA basketball championship at the new Topper Palace, but it was the only time the Bearettes were tardy all night.
Relying heavily on a patient, trapping defense that forced 25 turnovers, Sevier County flipped the script on the Lady Hilltoppers to claim a 47-38 victory.
A year ago it was Science Hill taking down the Bearettes in semifinal play on its way to claiming a Region 1 title of its own. This year was different.
“I think our youth showed up,” said sixth-year coach Scottie Whaley, who has no seniors and only one returning starter on this Hilltoppers squad. “There’s a reason they are (ranked) 10th in the state. They’ve played a tough schedule, they’re experienced (four seniors) and they’re really good at what they do.
“They’re good and deep. This is a group (coach Jonathan Shultz) has had and he does a great job. You saw an experienced team against a very young team.”
Fortunately the season is not over for Science Hill, which dropped a 53-32 road decision to the Bearettes in late December.
The Hilltoppers (20-11) still move on to sectional play Saturday, when they travel to meet Bearden for the right to advance to the state tournament. Sevier County, meanwhile, will play host to Maryville in its sectional game the same evening.
Bearden beat Maryville 57-51 to claim the Region 2 championship.
THE DIFFERENCE
The Smoky Bearettes (29-4) used their 2-2-1 zone trap all over the floor to rattle the Hilltoppers throughout the night.
Sevier County held slight leads of 15-12 and 25-22 at the first two quarter breaks before seriously clamping down and forcing nine turnovers on 10 Science Hill possessions at one point in the third period, assuming control of the game.
The chokehold fueled what would eventually be a 12-0 spurt, wiping out a two-point Hilltoppers’ edge and leaving the Bearettes up 33-27 with eight minutes to play.
Sevier County scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to lead 37-27, and Science Hill could get no closer than four points down the stretch. The Bearettes spread the floor beautifully and made six of six late free throws.
The winners held their biggest lead at 47-35 with 47 seconds left to play.
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes and if you make one or two ...” Whaley said. “We were shocked at how much we turned it over. We didn’t really expect the turnovers — we were tight. You could sense it and feel it. We hesitated on shots we normally don’t hesitate on. We were just tentative, it seemed.”
THE LEADERS
Sevier County was led offensively by the 14-point game of senior Mackenna Loveday and the 13-point outing of freshman cousin Kinley Loveday. Tournament MVP Amanda Clabo contributed 11 points to the winning cause.
Sophomore Kat Patton was the only Science Hill player in double figures with 11 points.
Patton earned a spot on the all-region team along with teammates Nae Marion and Kierra Morrow. Clabo and the two Loveday girls were joined on the elite unit by their teammate, Emma Huskey.