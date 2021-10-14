A chance for a second straight state tournament berth for the Science Hill volleyball team came to a screeching halt in Thursday’s home Class AAA sectional match.
Hardin Valley swept the Lady Hilltoppers 25-23, 25-16, 27-25 and clinched a state bid for the first time since 2017.
“I want to give a shout out to the seniors,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “They really stepped up this year. They had a vision for this year and they set some big goals that they really wanted to reach.
“They worked really hard. I hate it for them and the whole team.”
The Lady ’Toppers (26-5) could not seize the momentum with the exception of a stretch in the third set when they led 15-11. Cook remarked that her team played tight the whole match.
“I thought we played tight the whole match,” Cook said. “I do think we were point-for-point with them in the first and third set. Those could’ve gone either way.”
The Lady Hawks were a well-balanced team with a solid defense that covered Science Hill well on the hard-hit balls.
“They kept it in play and they kept coming at us,” Cook said. “We couldn’t trust that the ball was down and there was always someone there to get it.”
Autumn Holmes led the way for Science Hill with 13 kills and eight digs. Jordan Hallman tallied six kills and three blocks.
Kinley Norris tallied four kills, 24 assists and nine digs. Maddie Fuller tallied three kills and seven digs.
Lexi Kalogeros led the defense with 20 digs while Olivia Kneisley finished with 14.
The senior-laden group of Hallman, Kalogeros, Fuller, Norris and Sydney Berg leaves a strong foundation for the Science Hill program going forward.
“It just didn’t go our way tonight,” Cook said.