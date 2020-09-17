Science Hill’s football team faces two challenges this week.
The Hilltoppers not only play Region 1-6A foe Jefferson County — with kickoff set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. — they also have to find a way to travel to Dandridge while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.
With 21/2 total hours of round-trip bus time — and the understanding that even one positive case confirmed before Monday would force everybody on the bus into quarantine — Science Hill will take three charter buses to the game. Key players will be strategically placed on different buses in an effort to limit the overall team impact for the following week if a case occurs.
“We will spread them out as much as we possibly can,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter, whose team is ranked No. 10 in the state. “It’s not an exact science, and it will be hard. But if someone tests positive, every single person on the bus gets quarantined even if the windows are open and masks are on.”
Twenty-one players will ride on each bus. The third bus is an added expense for the program.
“My first thought was to use school buses and take four of them to save money,” Carter said. “But we were unable to get the buses.”
In another Region 1-6A game, Dobyns-Bennett travels to take on Hardin Valley.
SCIENCE HILL ON A ROLL
The Hilltoppers (1-0, 3-1) have turned on the offensive jets in recent weeks. After a season-opening loss, they scored 35, 48 and 45 points in three comfortable-margin victories.
“We are finally executing and doing what we are supposed to do,” Carter said. “(Quarterback) Jaxon (Diamond) is playing better and better, and the offensive line is finding that consistency.”
Included in the line mix is center Kellen Hensley, who is back at long snapper and has seen some time at a guard position after missing a couple of weeks with an injury.
Diamond has thrown for 951 yards with 13 touchdown strikes. Cole Torbett has 21 catches for 310 yards and two scores while Amare Redd and A.J. Martin each have three touchdown catches.
Caleb Mazoff (52 carries for 370 yards and five scores) is the leading rusher.
KICKING SITUATION
Science Hill is still without the services of Kade Hensley, who is one of the top kicking threats in the state.
His injury will force him to miss a fourth straight game, and he is still out indefinitely. Backup Andrew Kanady has filled in nicely with eight touchbacks in 14 kickoffs and 8-of-9 connections on extra points.
PATRIOTS’ STRUGGLES
Jefferson County (0-1, 0-4) is still looking for its first victory of the season. Last week the Patriots were drilled 42-0 by Morristown West.
Carter said he doesn’t expect anything different from Jefferson County despite its record.
“We know they’ve had a rough season so far,” Carter said. “But every time we’ve played Jefferson County it has been a tough physical game. A few years ago we could have won the conference and they hadn’t won many games and they knocked us off. It’s 6A football and people are physical and athletic. You better be ready to play.”
OFFENSIVE THREAT
Jeff County’s top weapon is junior running back Ayden Houston. He has rushed for 664 yards on the season.
“He’s a good football player,” Carter said. “They’re more of a running team. They haven’t thrown it very well.”
DOBYNS BENNETT (1-0, 3-0) AT HARDIN VALLEY (0-1, 0-4)
As good as the state’s No. 3-ranked Indians have been, the Hawks have matched them from the other end of the spectrum.
Hardin Valley has allowed at least 38 points in every game while averaging only 14 points per game.
Meanwhile, D-B has outscored its first three opponents by a combined margin of 94-10.