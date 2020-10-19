For the first time since 2007, the Science Hill volleyball team is making the trip to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.
The Class AAA event is double elimination and set to begin Tuesday morning. Every Class AAA game this year will take place at Siegel High School.
The Lady Hilltoppers (28-4) took out Farragut last Thursday at home in four sets to garner the program’s first appearance in over a decade.
Science Hill was rewarded with a first-round matchup up against District 6 and Region 3 champion Cookeville (28-6), set to begin at 1 p.m. (EDT). The Lady Cavaliers are making their sixth appearance in the big dance and third straight.
All matches can be live streamed through the NFHS Network website at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/playoffs/state/tennessee and searching for Science Hill.
ABOUT COOKEVILLE
Cookeville waltzed through district and regional tournament play, only dropping one set in the last three matches, including a sweep in the sectional against Coffee County. Cookeville also went 10-0 in regular-season league play.
The Lady Cavs have a veteran group of six seniors who have been on this stage before, even though the success has been minimal.
Some of the more impressive early season feats include wins over defending Class AA champion Nolensville, fellow state qualifier Maryville, and perennial private-school powerhouse Knox Catholic at the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg.
The leaders on offense include Mattie Arnett with 347 kills and senior Blake Cherry with 310.
“They have two great outside hitters and we’re going to have to close out the block,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said.
On paper, the Lady Cavs look to have two primary ball handlers in senior setter Katherine Roberts (488 assists) and sophomore Blair Cherry (390).
Where Cookeville has hurt people all season is in the service game as it boasts four players with 50 or more aces on the season. The Lady Cavs average 3.2 aces per set, but average almost as many errors (2.8).
Senior Leandra Key should be the primary defensive player in the middle as she stands 5-foot-10 and leads the team in blocks (63) and blocks per set (2.0).
Cookeville’s defense looks to be solid as five players have tallied over 200 digs on the season and have only had 84 serve receive errors on the season in 88 sets played.
“Cookeville is a very good defensive team and they’re aggressive,” Cook said. “They’ve been to the state three years in a row now and I think that any time you can get experience at that level is good.”
HOW SCIENCE HILL COUNTERS
The Lady ’Toppers have a size advantage on the Lady Cavs with district tournament MVP Loren Grindstaff standing 6-1 and Jordan Hallman, who is a towering 6-3.
“We do put up a big block and we have a gritty defense,” Cook said. “When we run our offense out of the middle and they set the tone, that will keep them on their toes. Their middle will have to think about it before going to cover the outside and that’s the way we like to do it.”
Sara Whynot leads the team with 325 kills and 307 digs. Grindstaff is not far behind with 289 kills and 100 blocks.
Even though she didn’t play for a portion of the season, Hallman has been effective, tallying 101 kills and 35 blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Autumn Holmes — who adds another 6-footer to the lineup — has 184 kills and 28 blocks.
Defensively, the Lady ’Toppers are rock solid as senior libero Jesse Franks anchors with 370 digs while Lexi Kalogeros has 275.
Senior setter Alyssa Neal leads the team in assists with 540 and Kinley Norris has 506.
Franks leads the team in aces with 80 while Kalogeros has contributed 67. Three other players (Grindstaff, Whynot and Norris) all have over 50 aces on the season.
Even though Cook has state championship experience as both a player and assistant coach at Sullivan South, she doesn’t believe that will play much of a factor.
“This team is playing so well together right now and I’m just here to keep them focused,” she said. “I’m here so that the moment isn’t too big for them and they don’t get overwhelmed."
WHAT LIES AHEAD
If the Lady ’Toppers win, they will face the winner of Collierville and seven-time defending state champion Brentwood in the first game Wednesday.
The Lady Dragons (15-9) were the District 15 and Region 8 runner-ups, but went on the road to win the sectional match over Arlington.
Mighty Brentwood (34-3) has been without the presence of 33-year head coach Barbara Campbell for all of the postseason due to an undisclosed health issue, according to the Williamson Herald.
It hasn’t mattered much as the Lady Bruins completed their seventh consecutive perfect district regular-season schedule and breezed through District 12, Region 6 and sectional tourney play without dropping a set.
Brentwood has made every state final since 2012 and has only dropped 12 sets in a 25-match state tournament winning streak dating back to 2013.
If Science Hill loses, it will face an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.