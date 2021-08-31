GRAY — One team made the match. The other team won itw.
Science Hill’s volleyball team — thanks to some late heroics from its seniors — escaped with a thrilling five-set win over Daniel Boone on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory was the Lady Hilltoppers’ first on Boone’s home court since 2018, but it was by no means easy.
Science Hill had to overcome numerous unforced errors.
“(Boone) was fired up from start to finish and we barely escaped,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Boone played really well. They brought it to us the whole time. What allowed us to win was we were finally to get some things going.
“We have to be more consistent and less up-and-down — and they know that.”
In the fifth, the Lady Hilltoppers got off to a much-needed good start — leading 6-3 early on — but Boone rallied to take an 11-10 advantage in winner-take-all set.
That’s when senior Jordan Hallman stepped up and took over the match. And she got to put the exclamation point on it as well, pounding home the winning point past two Boone defenders.
“We’ve got to feed (Hallman), move her around and get her going,” Cook said.
Autumn Holmes led the way for Science Hill with 22 kills, four aces and nine digs. Hallman added 17 kills, four aces and one block.
Senior setter Kinley Norris had 38 assists and eight kills to go along with five digs.
On defense, Lexi Kalogeros showed the way with 16 digs while Olivia Kneisley had 13 and Maddie Fuller tallied 12.
The Lady Trailblazers battled valiantly all night, playing what coach Tennille Green said was their best match of the season so far.
“We actually had our lineup that we had planned on after Molly (Williams) got hurt and that’s the first time we’ve had that lineup,” Green said. “I’m very proud of them and they do not have one thing to hold their heads down about.”
Boone got the hot start that it needed, dominating the first set mostly off of Science Hill errors and carrying the momentum to a strong start in the second.
Science Hill’s championship mettle showed through in the end against the Lady ’Blazers.
“Both of our middles played well,” Green said. “Rylee (Wines) makes things look easy, but she has a lot of girls that make her feel very comfortable. And there was great communication with all the players.”
Boone senior Rylee Wines finished with 31 assists and five kills. Riley Brinn contributed 12 kills, Kyleigh Bacon 10 and Shaylee Stanley eight.
Allie Davis led the way on defense for Boone with 16 digs. Emma Green recorded 10 digs while Stanley totaled four blocks.