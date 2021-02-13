NEWPORT — Science Hill wrestled back to the TSSAA Region 1-AAA individual championship Saturday afternoon at Cocke County High School.
Coming down to the final few matches, Science Hill took a 173-165 victory over Dobyns-Bennett, giving the Hilltoppers a sweep of both individual and dual titles. Jamie Beck, the hero of Science Hill’s dual championship, ultimately turned the tide in the Hilltoppers’ favor with a 10-5 decision over the Indians’ Eli Whitley in a second-place match at 138 pounds.
The ’Toppers had two individual champions — Stiles Miller at 106 and Devon Medina at 195. Keimel Redford, who lost a 1-0 decision in the final to Morristown West’s Sonny Watson at heavyweight, and 145-pound runner-up Braxton Mann qualified for next week’s state tournament.
“It’s fun to watch your kid as a freshman come out and win a region title,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said about Stiles’ victory. “My older son (James) placed third today. We started hard as a team with some of Dobyns-Bennett’s kids in the bracket. But, we came back and reconvened with time to check your guts and check your heart.
“We found a way to respond as these kids have done week in and week out.”
Due to COVID-19 related restrictions by the TSSAA, only the top two in each weight class advanced to the state unlike the top four in years past. Just because a grappler reached the final round didn’t mean he qualified for the state tournament.
A consolation-bracket winner was able to challenge the final-round loser in a second-place match if neither had met in the bracket previously. It allowed Beck at 138 and Javelle Gillespie at 132 to earn state berths in wrestle-back matches.
“We had to have a little luck with three wrestle-backs, but we were able to win what we needed and it was all she wrote,” Coach Miller said.
Normally, third-place wrestlers like Hayden Bodo (120), James Miller (152), Liam Medina (160) and Perry Tate (182), as well as fourth-place Riley Strode (113) and Peyton Pridemore (170), would have also made the state tournament.
Dobyns-Bennett had five individual champions — Gavin Armstrong at 120, Brennan Watkins (132), Jackson Hurst (152), Tre Morrisette (160) and Clint Morrisette (170).
Defending state champion Hurst and Watkins won championship matches by decisions. Defending state champion Tre Morrisette and Armstrong prevailed by pinfalls, while Clint Morrisette won by forfeit.
David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton captured a 7-0 decision over Whitley to win the 138-pound title, with Gabe Ferrell qualifying for state at 182 with a 6-2 decision over Science Hill’s Perry Tate in a second-place match.
The Pioneers’ Storm Johnson at 170 also reached the final round. He lost a wrestle-back match to Morristown West’s Zander Ward and finished third in his weight class. The Pioneers also had fourth-place finishes by Rance Horton at 152 and David Ingle at 220.
“We wrestled well today. It was a lot more than what we expected with only one senior on the team,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “We gave it all we had. Ethan had a tough match with Eli, but he’s a special kid who you can never count out.”
Volunteer, wrestling two weeks after the tragic death of coach Scott Solomon, had Ben Tucker at 126 as an individual champion. Tucker took a 12-1 major decision over Tennessee High’s Perry Roller in the final. Evan Glass finished second at 113 to also qualify for state.
Jack Cannon added a fourth-place finish for the Falcons at 120. Volunteer coach Cameron Hill, who was a senior on Solomon’s 2017 team, talked about the kids coming through in a most difficult time.
“The last couple weeks have been hard on all of us with the loss of coach Solomon,” Hill said.
“The kids came into the tournament in a tough situation, but I’m proud of how they’ve done. They came out prepared to wrestle. Our sophomores Ben Tucker and Evan Glass as well as our freshmen all did great.”