A sparkling night for Ole Miss basketball commit Grant Slatten helped his White County squad sink Science Hill 65-60 on Friday night inside the new Topper Palace.
The Warrior senior tallied 37 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and put on a show for the limited crowd that witnessed the nightcap at the DoubleTree Roundball event.
“He’s a heck of a player, no doubt, and I have the utmost respect for them,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Their team played hard and well. Seventeen free throws is a lot and it’s pretty hard to defend somebody when they get to the line that easily.”
The Hilltoppers switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense coming out of the break and grabbed a 45-42 lead heading into the final stanza.
But that’s when Slatten took over, pouring in 15 points in the fourth quarter and hitting three critical free throws after being fouled shooting with 2:12 to go.
The makes gave White County a two-possession lead that it never relinquished.
Tanner Paul also had 16 points for White County.
“Our kids did a good job with the zone and I thought we had to make that switch because we weren’t getting the effort we needed,” Cutlip said. “It put us in there and gave us the lead. We gave up a huge offensive rebound that turned into a 3-pointer for them and it just kind of spiraled after that.”
Science Hill was led by Amare Redd, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists after having to a good portion due to foul trouble.
Keynan Cutlip also threw in 14 for the ’Toppers.
Science Hill was guilty of 16 turnovers and only shot 14 free throws as a team.
Slatten shot 14-for-17 from the line by himself.
Cutlip’s outfit has a tough test awaiting them on Saturday in the nightcap — the Farragut Admirals.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
GIRLS
White County 80, Science Hill 42
The Lady Warriors were simply too much for the youthful Science Hill squad. White County held the host team to only 13 points in the second half after being up three (32-29) at the break.
Jasmine Myers led the way for Science Hill with 21 points and made four shots from distance. Nae Marion threw in 11 as well for Science Hill.
“(White County) is a state-caliber team,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “Gracie Dodgen is going to Middle Tennessee State and we’ve played them before. We knew how good they were.”
White County outscored Science Hill 28-5 in the third quarter, when Gracie Dodgen nailed three of her six shots from distance. The Lady Warriors made 11 3-pointers on the evening.
“We had a good first half and I thought we did some good things,” Whaley said. “In the second half, they did what a good team does and asserted their will.”