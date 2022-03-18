It was Madeline Diamond’s time to shine.
The younger sister of Science Hill baseball star Jaxon Diamond took advantage of a wild pitch and scored the game-winning run for the Lady Hilltoppers in a 3-2 victory over Volunteer on Friday at the East Tennessee Classic.
There was little time to celebrate as Science Hill had to hustle to another field at Winged Deer Park to play Johnson County minutes later. The Lady ’Toppers were victorious 6-1 against the Lady Longhorns as Diamond, who normally plays third base, pitched a couple of innings after starter Maddi Holstein was hit in the knee by a line drive back to the circle.
“Maddie (Diamond) is very athletic and helps us out in a variety of ways,” Science Hill coach Megan Harmon said. “She’s aggressive, a natural leader who knows the game.”
The first game against Volunteer featured solid pitching and even a little controversy near the end.
Science Hill pitcher Bree Presnell gave up a pair of runs after back-to-back doubles by the Lady Falcons’ Haley Russell and Abigail Fisher in the fifth inning. With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Science Hill catcher Jayden Salts tagged out Fisher at home and then quickly reacted with a throw to third for a double play.
“Jayden is a senior and a leader. She and Bree work well together,” Harmon said. “It was a good heads-up play and then throwing it back to Maddie at third to get the second out, that was a big deal. The momentum shifted our way and we found a way to win.”
It was a tough way for the Lady Falcons to lose. Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler felt home plate was blocked, which prevented Fisher from scoring.
“We have kids playing as hard as they are and you hate for that to happen,” Strickler said. “It’s just one of them things. We competed, played hard and played good defense.
“We hit the ball well, but give Bree a lot of credit. She bowed her neck in several different ways. Science Hill is a good program, but this shows we can compete at that level.”
Kendra Huff was 2 for 3 to lead the Lady Falcons at the plate.
Science Hill lead-off batter Abigail Taylor finished 2 for 3 and scored two runs, including a tying score in the sixth. Beth Pridemore had a RBI triple to plate Taylor. Both teams finished with six hits.
Presnell went the distance in the circle for Science Hill, while Volunteer’s Emily Wyatt threw five innings before turning over the ball to Addyson Fisher.
Harmon felt it was a good win for Science Hill in the early season.
“We’re all still trying to get used to each, mesh and gel and all that,” Harmon said. “I like that we were able to face some adversity and come out on top. I love that our girls showed some grit when things weren’t going their way. They manufactured some runs and figured it out.”