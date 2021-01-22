In a battle of red-hot teams, Science Hill had Cutlip and Redd on its side against Tennessee High.
Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd combined for 37 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 76-57 victory over the Vikings on Friday night at the new Topper Palace. It gave the Hilltoppers, 18-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big Seven Conference, their 11th straight victory.
Tennessee High, which came into Friday’s game on a seven- game winning streak, fell to 8-9, 2-3.
“We knew they would come in here and play well. They’ve been playing outstanding basketball and have continued to get better,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I thought our kids really played hard tonight and it took that kind of effort to keep them at a distance in the second half.”
Jake Bedard hit a pair of 3-point goals as the Hilltoppers raced out to an early lead. Jaden Keller went up for a put-back at the buzzer to cut Science Hill’s lead to 23-17 at the end of one quarter. The Hilltoppers continued to press on and ramping up the defensive intensity, took a 40-28 lead into the half.
Keynan Cutlip, who totaled 22 points, delighted the home team with a two-handed slam dunk near the end of the third quarter. Dalvin Mathes gave them even more to cheer for. He cut through the Tennessee High defense to score on a layup as time expired for a 60-47 lead.
Science Hill controlled the fourth quarter, although the Vikings were able to cut the margin to single digits on a couple of occasions. However, it was hard to keep pace as the Hilltoppers shot 54 percent from 3-point range and had 23 assists.
Redd posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists. Other leaders included Mathes with 10 points and Caleb McBride with eight. Ben Edwards grabbed five rebounds on Senior Night, while Micheaus Rowe and Laithen Shingledecker each had three assists.
“I thought we shared the basketball really well tonight,” Coach Cutlip said. “Keynan and Amare have led us most of the year, but we’ve had other kids step up and help us at different times. I thought Dalvin had a solid game, especially late in taking it to the basket.
“Amare is just so productive. He fills the stat sheet, but does a lot of things that don’t show up like getting hands on the basketball. Jake hit those big threes and gave us an outstanding effort.”
Wade Witcher used a combination of his long-range shooting and driving to the basket to lead Tennessee High with 16 points. Brandon Dufore posted a 13-point effort and Brayden Wilhoit scored 11.
Science Hill hosts Union, Virginia on Saturday. Next in league play, the ’Toppers are scheduled to go to Dobyns-Bennett on Monday in a battle for first place in the Big Seven Conference.
GIRLS
Science Hill 46, Tennessee High 26
Jasmin Myers hit four 3-point shots and scored a game-high 14 points as the Lady ’Toppers (12-9, 7-0) continued to run roughshod over the rest of the Big Seven Conference.
Colleen Coughlin got Science Hill going early with back-to-back 3-point shots to start the game. She added another trey in the fourth quarter as part of her 12-point effort.
“Good efforts from two really good kids,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “Colleen came in and shot early the other day. Jazz also comes in and does those things. Those kids put a lot of work in and we needed those outside shots because they were doing a good job taking away our inside stuff.”
Nae Marion and Kee Kee Morrow led the Lady ‘Toppers’ inside game with eight points each.
A frequent theme in recent weeks, Science Hill’s 2-3 zone proved to be hard to penetrate with the Lady Vikings (7-9, 2-6) held to seven points for the second and third quarters.
Tori Ryan was Tennessee High’s leading scorer with seven points and Kendall Cross finished with six.
“The defense is what we’re hanging our hats on lately,” Whaley said. “Tennessee High did a good job early slowing the tempo down and getting us out of rhythm. In the second half, our kids played a lot better in the zone and rebounded better.”