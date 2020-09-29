KINGSPORT — A special night in Colonial Heights was spoiled as the Science Hill volleyball team took a non-conference, four-set win (20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13) over Sullivan South.
The Lady Hilltoppers used a massive height difference to their advantage to storm back and take control of the match midway through the second set.
“They came out and just got after it,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We couldn’t find the holes, they were picking everything up and swinging hard.
“I was glad our kids battled back in the first game and then it was really good volleyball the rest of the match.”
HOOKS HONORED
Before the varsity match began, legendary former South coach Sherry Hooks was surprised by the administration, former players and current coaching staff with the announcement that the gym would be named in her honor.
Hooks began the storied program at South and coached for the first 21 seasons, compiling a record of 909-159 with 18 regular-season, 16 district tournament and 18 regional tournament titles. Her Lady Rebels took home state titles in 1984, 1995 and 1996 while finishing runner-up in 1985 and 1998.
The Lady Rebels missed the state tournament only three times under her watch.
Hooks was one of the first female members of the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame and coached 44 all-state players.
Hooks not only helped mold hundreds of young women on the court, but she touched numerous others in her many years of teaching.
“With all the things (Hooks) has done over the years and all that she’s done to help me, she deserves it,” Sullivan South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “She’s kind of like my mama and I was hoping it would work out.”
Hooks’ daughter Cook said, “It was such a nice honor for her. It was really sweet and it really touched her. She was really surprised.”
HOT START FOR LADY REBELS
The Lady Rebels came out of the gates hot, building a 15-3 and taking Science Hill out of its game plan of trying to get the ball into the middle.
South, playing with a newly-renovated 5-1 offense, picked up ball after ball and kept many points alive in the early going that allowed the Rebels to build a lead.
The Lady ’Toppers, however, were able to overcome their early troubles after losing the first set.
“I definitely think there was some progress tonight,” Ratliff said. “I’d put our defense out there against anybody and I feel like no matter what, they’re not going to give up and they’ll get to the ball.
“I feel like we’ll get a little bit better and see what’s open with offense.”
TAKING CONTROL
In the third set, Science Hill built a comfortable 19-14 and pretty much never looked back. The fourth set was all Lady ’Toppers as they went on a 9-0 after being ahead 11-9.
“We finally got into playing a little bit of our game,” Cook said. “They have a good team because they were hustling, hitting the balls back and I was really happy that our kids were able to start playing our game.”
Freshman Autumn Holmes led the Science Hill offense with 13 kills while senior Loren Grindstaff chalked up 12. Jordan Hallman and Sara Whynot each finished with seven kills. Kinley Norris threw in six kills and 21 assists as well.
Alyssa Neal had 19 assists while Jesse Franks and Lexi Kalogeros each had four aces.
Franks led the defense with 17 digs while Kalogeros finished with 14. Whynot contributed 12 digs as Norris and Grindstaff each finished with 10.
Hallman finished with five big blocks.
STATS FOR SOUTH
Rachel Miller led the South attack with kills while Izzy Musick tallied nine kills and Allie Jordan had six kills and 10 digs. Riley Haynie finished with five kills.
Molly Williams was getting to a lot of balls as the libero and led the defense with 29 digs. Olivia Delung had three kills and 26 assists.
“We don’t have the personnel to put up a block against a team like (Science Hill),” Ratliff said. “They’re smart enough to go around the block anyways and I’m encouraged by the fact we’re staying in the game.”
UP NEXT
Science Hill concludes the regular season with a 21-3 worksheet and has claimed the second seed in next week’s District 1-AAA tournament.
Sullivan South will host Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Rebels (12-8) are hanging on to hopes of claiming their eighth consecutive Three Rivers Conference title, but will need some help on Thursday.