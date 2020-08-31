The height of Science Hill was too much for Sullivan South as the Lady Hilltoppers took Monday’s nonconference volleyball contest in four sets (25-13, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-19) inside the New Science Hill Gymnasium.
The Lady ’Toppers, whose lone defeat came at the hands of Anderson County in the gold division at the Cyclone Invitational, got 11 kills and 10 aces from Sara Whynot while star middle blocker Loren Grindstaff chipped in nine kills and five blocks.
“(South) really hustled in those last two sets and that’s what I expected out of them,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Our setters can really get to the ball and our defense is pretty tough. They’re really trying to set everybody or run a quick offense.”
The dual-setter offense for Science Hill (8-1) is hard to stop. Alyssa Neal had 20 assists while Kinley Norris threw in 16 assists and nine digs.
At times, the Lady ’Topper defense played lights-out as Jesse Franks had 11 digs while Lexi Kalogeros threw in one.
After coming out on a sluggish start, the Lady Rebels blasted the third set wide open — taking off on a 4-0 run and building as much as a 19-7 lead.
Science Hill rallied to cut the deficit all the way to 21-19 before South was able to finally put it away.
The Lady Rebels (2-1) came out strong once again in the fourth set, grabbing a 4-0 lead before Science Hill went on a 7-2 run to take the upper hand for good.
If there was one thing to nit-pick about the Lady ’Toppers, it was 15 services errors and 18 hitting errors.
“At this point in any other season, we’ve played like 35 matches with all of the matches, camps and tournaments,” Sullivan South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “I’m grateful that we’re out here doing something, though.
“The juniors are great, but they have their moments when you see that they haven’t played varsity before.”
The eye-popping stat of the night went to South libero Molly Williams, who tacked up 40 digs. Allie Jordan contributed 10.
Outside hitter Katie Watson — the lone Lady Rebel senior — had 12 kills and as did Rachel Miller. Izzy Musick threw in seven kills.
Olivia Delung tallied 28 assists.
“I don’t have any size this year, but I do have some good passers,” Ratliff said. “We honestly have been working on defense a lot this year. Sometimes, I think we’re really tight and we just need to relax.
“We’ll get there, though. (Science Hill) is a great team and if we can get better by playing them, I’ll take it.”
On Tuesday, Science Hill will travel to David Crockett for a Big 6 conference matchup at 6 p.m. while the Lady Rebels will be playing Johnson County in their home opener, beginning at 6:30 p.m.