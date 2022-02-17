Things got a little tight for Science Hill in the second quarter, but in the third quarter it was time to close the books.
The Hilltoppers exploded after halftime — making 17 of 20 shots from the field for 85 percent — and rolled to a 78-40 victory in the semifinals of the District 1-4A boys basketball tournament at The New Gym on Thursday night.
“I thought it started on the defensive end,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “It was really important to start the third quarter well, because at that point it was still a close ballgame. And I thought they kind of had momentum.
“On the offensive end we took great shots. We got some buckets in transition, but we also found guys on the perimeter. And tonight we were fortunate to knock things down in the second half.”
Improving to 28-4 and winning for the 19th time in the last 20 games, Science Hill earned another shot at a Dobyns-Bennett team that inflicted the lone loss — an emphatic 35-point decision on Feb. 4. The Hilltoppers will travel to play the Indians, 84-64 winners over West Ridge in the other semifinal.
Saturday’s championship game is set for 7 p.m. at the Buck Van Huss Dome in Kingsport.
Boone fell to 10-18 and will play host to West Ridge in the third-place game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Science Hill and D-B earned home games for next week’s region quarterfinals while Boone and West Ridge will travel to play either the District 2-4A runner-up or champion.
“Our focus was winning tonight and being able to play at home next Saturday (in the region),” Cutlip said. “I think that’s a huge deal, being able to secure that. And along with that is the bonus of getting an opportunity to compete for a district title.”
THE RECAP
Science Hill opened in a torrent, bursting out of the gates for a 15-2 advantage. But when the Hilltoppers went to their bench, the Trailblazers came to life.
Midway through the second quarter, Boone cut the deficit to 26-23 and had multiple chances for a defensive rebound to gain possession. The Hilltoppers took advantage of the second chances, scored to go ahead by five, and eventually took 35-25 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, it was all Science Hill as the Hilltoppers cut loose with a Showtime-like fast-break attack that left Boone searching for tiny pieces of momentum. By the time it was over, the Hilltoppers had outscored Boone 27-6 for a 62-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, Science Hill made six of its eight 3-point attempts.
Meanwhile, Boone shot just 26 percent from the field in the second half.
Senior Dalvin Mathes, a behind-the-scenes key player for the Hilltoppers, said defense and paying attention in practice were two keys to the big win.
“We were just more focused,” Mathes said. “The last couple of games, Coach Cutlip has told us to step our defense up. This game we did. It showed what we’ve worked on in practice and everything he told us to do.”
THE STANDOUTS
As it has been throughout the season, Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip led the way offensively for the Hilltoppers.
Livingston totaled 27 points and eight rebounds while Cutlip cut loose for 21 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Michaeus Rowe chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Mathes added five points and three assists.
For Daniel Boone, Creed Musick was the only player in double figures. He finished with 10 points. Brayden Blankenship added nine and Luke Jenkins had eight.