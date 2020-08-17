BLOUNTVILLE — Service errors were the tale of the tape early on during Monday’s nonconference volleyball match inside the Dickie Warren Dome.
After shaking off the jitters, Science Hill defeated Sullivan Central 25-21, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-16.
However, the Lady Cougars did not look the same after the first few points as star middle blocker and St. Francis (N.Y.) commit Elaina Vaughan went down with a right ankle injury and did not return.
Science Hill took full advantage as senior middle Loren Grindstaff had a big night with seven kills, two blocks and eight aces.
“It felt really good to actually get out there and play somebody,” Grindstaff said.
Her scoring stretch in the fourth set as the Lady ’Toppers were down 6-1 sparked a 8-0 scoring run, giving them the lead again.
“That was huge,” Science Hill head coach Laura Cook said. “It was like a spark plug to get us going. Everybody was really nervous at first and everyone was serving it everywhere, but once they settled down, it was good.”
Outside hitter Sara Whynot led the Science Hill attack with 10 kills and four aces while Kinley Norris had 15 assists and Alyssa Neal tallied 13.
On defense, Jesse Franks recorded 18 digs while Lexi Kalogeros notched 11.
For the Lady Cougars, the defense showed out in the third set, but the offense looked a bit lost at times without Vaughan. However, seniors Taylor Wilson and Cassadi Cotter played big roles for Central in Vaughan’s absence.
“That is the definition of 2020,” Cougars head coach Logan Kemp said. “We’re getting thrown more curveballs, but I think that is a testament to how our girls are able to adapt to change.”
In the third set, Central jumped out to a 6-3 lead and built it all the way up to a 20-12 advantage. That was due in most part to good defense.
“It was definitely a less-than-ideal situation,” Kemp said. “I think some nerves were out of the way after those first two sets. We were able to settle in a bit in the third set and got more comfortable. We were able to make some good plays.”
Sullivan Central will host another Big 6 opponent on Tuesday as Tennessee High comes to town, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Science Hill will play again on Thursday at home against Dobyns-Bennett, set to start at 6 p.m.