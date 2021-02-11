Science Hill was back to the gritty style of play that earned them the nickname the “Hill-Stoppers” in Thursday night’s District 1-AAA basketball semifinal at the new Topper Palace.
Ahead by seven, Science Hill scored a dozen straight points as part of a 14-1 run to end the third quarter. It led to a 60-47 win over visiting Daniel Boone.
With an emphasis on defense, the ’Toppers (24-4) forced 17 turnovers, including six steals. Science Hill advanced to Friday’s championship game at Dobyns-Bennett, a 62-44 winner over Volunteer in the other semifinal.
“Our kids came in focused on the game plan and our energy was good,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I knew Boone would play a great first half. They played outstanding (in a 64-44 win at David Crockett) last night. I felt if we could wear on them, eventually fatigue would work in our favor.
“We were very active on defense and when we got turnovers, we were able to finish and get points off those turnovers. Defensively, they did a good job on us in the half court so it was important to get those easy shots out of transition.”
Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd took care of matters on the offensive end.
Cutlip finished with a game-high 20 points, including a two-handed breakaway slam with an assist from Redd in the third quarter. He went 7-for-10 from the field and was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.
“That dunk was amazing. I don’t know if Amare had a steal or rebound, but he had a great pass and got me that bucket,” Cutlip said. “I love that guy. He does a ton of dirty work, but he always has his eyes open for good shots or take shots himself.”
Redd took enough shots for 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. Other contributors included Joah Shay with nine points, Dalvin Mathes with four assists and Laithen Shingledecker with three assists.
Immediately after the game, the attention turned to Friday’s championship. D-B and Science Hill split games during the regular season, winning by one point on each other’s home court. D-B won 71-70 at Science Hill last Friday which didn’t sit well with the Hilltoppers.
“We’ve got a chance to get them back from our loss last week,” Redd said. “We’ve got to come out and go to work.”
Daniel Boone (11-14) was playing for the third time in three days after road wins at Cherokee and David Crockett. The Trailblazers showed little sign of being road-weary in the first half. They trailed 12-8 at the end of one quarter and 30-22 at the halftime break.
With foul trouble and fatigue, the Trailblazers weren’t able to keep up in the second half. Keynan Cutlip had back-to-back scores to open the third quarter and by the time the third quarter ended, the Hilltoppers held a 51-31 lead.
“It seems like every time we play them, it’s that first two minutes of the third quarter,” Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown said. “Once we got behind, we’re trying to chase and speed up. I thought they sped us up and even when they didn’t get turnovers, they got deflections. We talked about coming in that we had to slow down and execute. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Both teams’ reserves saw significant action in the final quarter.
Breiydon Gilliam led Boone in scoring for a third straight night with 17 points. Landon Carrico was next high with seven points and Luke Scott made the most of his playing time with five points and five assists.
Daniel Boone will go on the road a fourth straight night to face Volunteer in Friday’s third-place game.
“We knew coming in, it would be a tough, physical challenge,” Brown said. “We’ve played three road playoff games in a row and have a fourth one tomorrow. It comes down to mental toughness. We’re banged up, tired, but we put ourselves in that spot and we’ve got to get out of it.”