The Science Hill volleyball team started off its postseason journey in resounding fashion on Monday night with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Daniel Boone in the District 1-AAA tournament at the new Science Hill Gymnasium.
“Boone was tired coming in, having played that big five-set match,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “You always worry whether it’s good to wait or to play and then be warm.
“We came out tough and took control pretty early.”
Autumn Holmes led the attack for the Lady Hilltoppers, tallying 15 kills on a blistering .750 hitting percentage. Jordan Hallman notched 10 kills.
Kinley Norris had 25 assists and three kills while Lexi Kalogeros had nine digs.
Rylee Wines tallied 14 assists for Boone while Allie Davis had 15 digs and Emma Green had 11 digs.
“I feel comfortable with my team going up against anybody,” Boone coach Tennille Green said. “They have to have the confidence within them to do it. It can’t be a roller-coaster ride.
“And it’s district time. It’s time to put your big-girl shorts on and play some volleyball.”
Daniel Boone will face Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination match on Tuesday at the Buck Van Huss Dome. The first serve is set to go at 6 p.m.
The Lady Hilltoppers move into the winners’ bracket final on Tuesday against West Ridge. The loser will play in an elimination match on Wednesday while the winner advances to Thursday’s finals.
“West Ridge is tough all around,” Cook said. “They’ve got a good, tough defense and they’re hard to find a hole on. They’re aggressive and run a good offense.”
Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 2
In the tournament’s opening match at the new Science Hill Gymnasium, the Lady Trailblazers took a thrilling five-set elimination match over their Washington County — winning 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10.
In four of the five sets, the Lady Pioneers led through the first 10 points, but to Boone’s credit, it never quit.
“Boone and Crockett are big rivals and the match was going to go back and forth anyways,” Green said. “Crockett is a well-prepared team, but our team is never going to back down.”
The Lady Trailblazers had a strong start in the fifth set, propelling them over the top.
Down 12-4, Crockett (5-13) did mount a rally to close within three points at 13-10. The Lady Pioneers, however, didn’t have enough gas to get over the hump.
“We started off four sets leading in the first 10 points and we haven’t done that all year long,” Crockett second-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “If you don’t get that early push, especially in the fifth set, it’s tough. We knew how to apply pressure the entire match.”
Wines had a huge night for Daniel Boone, finishing with 48 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Riley Brinn tallied 23 kills while Kyleigh Bacon had 15 kills.
Shaylee Stanley notched nine kills and six blocks as well for the Lady ’Blazers.
On defense, libero Davis showed the way with 33 digs while Emma Green racked up 27. Josie Jenkins also had 14 digs while Taylor Spears pitched in 13.
For the Lady Pioneers, Sophia Gouge led the offensive attack with 16 kills while Elizabeth Wheatley (11) and Kylee Coggins (10) were also in double figures for kills.
Kylee Coggins recorded a rare triple-double, racking up 10 kills, 22 assists and 19 digs.
On defense, the Lady Pioneers were strong all night as Ashlyn Dulaney racked up 26 digs and Brooklyn Dulaney finished with 16.
Jenna Larkins (12) and Gouge (10) were also in double-figures for digs.
“To see the defense make a commitment and make a switch over 15 or 16 matches is what we wanted all year long,” Hippenstiel said. “These kids want to work hard and they just need someone to care about them.
“The culture we’re building from the first to the second year is senior-driven. We’re taking it as a whole and even though we’re not getting the wins yet, it’s a culture change and I can see it coming.”