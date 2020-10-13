BRISTOL — Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett combined for a pair of shutouts in the District 1-AAA girls soccer semifinals Tuesday night at the Stone Castle.
They will meet for the tournament championship Thursday at 6 p.m.
The top-seeded Lady ’Toppers were ‘Jones-ing’ for an early ending in the first semifinal, taking a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Boone that took just 42 minutes. The No. 2 seed Lady Indians scored three quick goals to earn an early advantage in a 4-0 win over Tennessee High.
Taylor and Riley Jones combined for four of Science Hill’s goals. Riley Jones, a freshman, was asked to play a bigger role after Claire Roundtree twisted her ankle in the match.
“We took in a couple of injuries and had to make some adjustments,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said as his team improved to 14-2-1. “Riley Jones stepped in and scored a couple of goals and her sister scored as well. Nora Pugh scored and we had quite a few girls step in and do a good job. I thought we moved the ball well and got a good result.”
Meggie Powell scored two of Science Hill’s first three goals, while other goals came from Sophia Youngman, Kinley Thompson and Pugh.
“The last 3-4 weeks, Meggie has been really on,” Strickland said. “She’s physically an advanced girl — very strong and powerful. She has worked hard to improve and I’m really happy with her.”
Youngman assisted Powell’s first goal, which came in the eighth minute. Megan Burleson, Katie Wilson, Hannah Laughlin and Thompson also had assists throughout the match.
On a night when the Science Hill attack kept coming, Boone’s Abbie Williams made a diving save at the end of the first half to extend the match. The Lady ’Blazers finished the season 7-7-2 as it marked the final game for seniors Raygan Sain, Sydnie Hatcher, Logan Miller and Sydney Clontz.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Tennessee High 0
Blaire Barrett scored two goals in the first 26 minutes as the Lady Indians (13-4-0) got the measure of the Lady Vikings (5-8-2).
Barrett first scored in the ninth minute, booting the ball out of a pile in front of the Tennessee High goal. She wasn’t finished, nailing a thunderous kick off a rebound in the 26th minute.
“It was touch and go on that first goal,” Barrett said. “The second one, it bounced off the goalie and I hit it to the opposite corner. It was exciting and made things good going into the second half, where we could work on some things and relax.”
While it was more relaxed in the second half, the first half was staying in the attack mode. Emma True put the Indians further in command with her goal in the 29th minute. London Taylor had a couple of near misses as Dobyns-Bennett tried to extend the lead before the half ended.
The final goal would come until the 76th minute when Kinzee Mounger scored off a penalty kick.
“Those early goals helped get us over the hump and put us in the driver’s seat,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver said. “Blaire is such a hard-nosed, bring-your-lunchbox type of player. She fought hard for those goals, wanted them and put them in the back of the net.”
With Tennessee High more on the attack in the second half, Annabeth Parker, Maddie France, Caitlyn Wallace, Mia McLain and others helped preserve the shutout. Goalkeeper Ellie Nash had a pair of diving saves and later jumped in the air to make another key save with 26 seconds left in the contest.
“It was good for us. We were down a striker, but we proved we could still come out and score,” Nash said. “Everybody is desperate to still play so we knew in the second half they were going to come out hard. They worked their tails off, but our back line worked so hard and we all worked together.”