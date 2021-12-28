DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Keynan Cutlip and Jamar Livingston combined for 34 points as Science Hill defeated Martin County, Kentucky 56-40 on day two of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Seabreeze High School.
Cutlip netted 18 points and Livingston accounted for 16 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Sydnor knocked down three shots from 3-point range and ended with 11 points.
Also for the Hilltoppers, Dalvin Mathes dished out six assists and came up with three steals. Michaeus Rowe matched Livingston with eight rebounds.
Brady Dingess posted 23 of the Cardinals’ 40 points.
Kings, Ohio 64, David Crockett 44
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dawson Wagner had 20 points to lead the Pioneers against the Knights in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament.
Gage Peterson added 12 for Crockett, which struggled by hitting just 20 percent from the field. It was the second straight night that Wagner led the Pioneers in scoring. He totaled 18 in Crockett’s 68-48 loss to Walnut Grove, Georgia on Monday night.
Belfry, Ky. 100, Unicoi County 94
BELFRY, Ky. — Sal Dean recorded a 33-point night as the Pirates won a shootout over the Blue Devils.
Ty Petersen had 26 points and De’Mayne Clark finished with 24 for the host of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Grant Hensley countered with 31 points for Unicoi County. Eli Johnson accounted for 27 points and Lucas Slagle ended with 23.
University High 70, Palmetto Christian, S.C. 40
CHARLESTON, S.C. — John Carter scored 12 points in the first quarter and went on to finish with a game-high 28. A.J. Murphy added 12 as the Bucs rolled over the Eagles.
Unaka 61, Rockwood 26
HARRIMAN — A trio of Rangers — Joseph Slagle, Ryan Sexton and Joe-Z Blamo — all finished with 13 points to lead the Rangers in the beatdown of the Tigers.
Landon Ramsey added eight points to the mix as Unaka held Rockwood to two points in the first quarter.
Ty Pryor scored 10 and Alex Norton came through with eight for the Tigers.
Cloudland 57, Midway 53
HARRIMAN — Dylan Shell provided 17 points as the Highlanders turned back the Green Wave. Caden Clark contributed 14 in the Cloudland victory.
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 59, West Greene 32
GREENEVILLE — The Lady ’Blazers jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter and rolled to the big win over the Lady Buffaloes in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic.
Josie Jenkins and Maci Masters each had 10 points in the Boone victory, while Lillie Walters, Cassidy Richmond and Camryn Sarvis each came through with eight.
West Greene, which trailed 43-16 at the half, was led by Tayli Rader with eight points.
David Crockett 50, Wando, S.C. 43
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kadence Fannon powered the Lady Pioneers with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Carolina Invitational win. Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson had seven points and dished out seven assists.
Ava Curry scored 11 points and Emma Sanders had 10 for the Lady Warriors.
Bullitt East, Ky. 64, Sullivan East 42
GREENEVILLE — Ahead 35-33, the Lady Chargers ended the third quarter on a 15-0 run to defeat the Lady Patriots.
Bullitt East lost 6-foot-6 senior Gracie Merkle to an apparent knee injury in the first quarter, but still exhibited plenty of firepower.
Emma Egan scored 17 for Bullitt East, while Logan Ortega and Anna Rodgers had 13 and 11 respectively.
Sullivan East was led by Jenna Hare with 11 points and Riley Nelson with eight.
Unicoi County 45, Fort Mill, S.C. 30
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Lady Devils outscored the Yellow Jackets 28-10 in the second half to advance in the Rock Hill, S.C. Invitational.
Allie Lingerfelt paced Unicoi County with a dozen points. Laurel Osborne scored 10 and Olivia Bailey had eight. Lydia Lacey was Fort Mill’s top scorer with seven.
Knox Catholic 56, South Greene 46
GREENEVILLE — Sydney Mains finished with 16 points as the Lady Irish, coached by former Daniel Boone skipper Travis Mains, took the win over the Lady Rebels.
Tinley Walker added 13 points as Catholic made 10 shots behind the arc.
Addison Williams was the only South Greene player in double figures with 15 points.
Unaka 65, Rockwood 31
HARRIMAN — Lyndie Ramsey torched the nets for 38 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead the Lady Rangers’ romp over Rockwood.
Ramsey scored 20 of her team’s 26 first-quarter points and had 28 points by the half. Jazalyn Angel had 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers.
Cloudland 48, Harriman 42
HARRIMAN — Izabella Christman totaled 28 points as three players accounted for all of the Lady Highlanders’ points.
Karah Fields finished with 12 points and Ella Benfield scored the other eight.
Providence Academy 68, North Davidson, N.C. 67
BOONE, N.C. — Addie Wilhoit had a 28-point effort, including the game-winning free throw with 0.5 second left on the clock, to lead the Lady Knights over the Black Knights in the High Country Holiday Classic.
Kayli Dunn finished with 16 points and Addie Yelton barely missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kinley Painter had nine points.