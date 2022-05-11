On time, in a groove, at the top of their game ... Whatever the cliche, it applies to the Science Hill baseball team at the perfect time of the year.
Working on defending their 2021 state championship, the Hilltoppers claimed their 13th straight post-season victim Wednesday with a 15-4 mercy- rule rout of Daniel Boone, winning their district tournament for a fourth consecutive time.
“I feel like we’re definitely playing all three facets of the game well,” said Science Hill veteran coach Ryan Edwards, his club now 33-5 for the season.
The young Trailblazers, perhaps drained after a pair of one-run, marathon wins in earlier District 1-4A tournament play, simply could not get Science Hill’s batters out.
Even the scoreboard at TVA Credit Union Ballpark — ill-equipped to handle a double- digit inning — couldn’t deal with the Hilltoppers, who scored 10 runs in the fourth to all but turn out the lights on Boone.
Science Hill’s seasoned offense, taking advantage of 14 base on balls and one hit batsman, pounded nine base hits and led 5-0 through three innings.
Gavin Briggs provided the biggest knock of the evening, a three-run home run to start the ‘Toppers’ 10-run explosion, right after Boone had scored four runs to make it a 5-4 game heading into the bottom of the fourth.
“Well, again, (the Trailblazers) played a lot of tough games this week and I’ve been in that spot before when you’re trying to beat somebody twice and you’ve already gone through a lot of pitching,” Edwards said. “Put it this way ... I feel like our hitters did what they should have because they gave us a ton of walks, and if they give you a ton of walks, you better score runs.
“That was a big hit by Briggs, that three-run homer. That was huge.”
TEN-RUN OUTBURST
The Hilltoppers continued to pile it on following Briggs’ blast over the right-field fence, again taking advantage of one walk after another.
Nate Conner and Clayton Ball both had two-run singles to finish off the rally, which also included an RBI single from Owen Painter as well as bases-loaded walks to Jake Bedard and Briggs.
Briggs finished with four RBIs and Conner drove in three, the first on a first-inning triple. Bedard had two RBIs, Jaxon Diamond and Cole Torbett one each.
Conner, Ball and Landon Smelser all had two hits for Science Hill.
Four pitchers tried their luck for Boone (13-22). Graham Jones took the loss.
“There was a little emotional drainage,” allowed Boone coach Scott Hagy. “We tried to make it a game there in the fourth and got it to within one run, but we had some young guys who were having a hard time throwing strikes.
“But this is a learning environment for the kids and it is what it is. We’re still in the region and we’re darn proud of that.”
BOONE HAS ITS MOMENT
The Trailblazers received an RBI double by Graham Jones and RBI grounders from Tim McGonigle and Garrett Leonard to temporarily make it a game with their four-spot in the top of the fourth.
The uprising chased Briggs, who pitched 3 2/3 innings, from the mound before Caleb McBride snuffed the rally by getting Brogan Jones to fly out to a diving Smelser in right field.
Smelser had also made a key play earlier, throwing a man out at the plate for a third-inning double play to keep a 4-0 Hilltopper lead intact.
REGION SCHEDULE
Region 1-4A tournament begins Monday with Science Hill hosting Jefferson County and Boone traveling to Sevier County.
Sevier County won the District 2-4A championship, beating Jeff County.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Conner, Torbett and Bedard joined most outstanding player Jack Torbett on the all-tournament team, which included Boone’s Brogan Jones, J.T. Sipos and Hudson York, as well as Dobyns-Bennett’s Jake Timbes and Aiden Byington and David Crockett’s Gage Peterson.