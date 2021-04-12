Science Hill ended up on the winning side of an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel with Daniel Boone on Monday night.
Hilltoppers ace Evan King gave up just one hit and two walks in a 1-0 win over the Trailblazers at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. King’s strong performance, which included six strikeouts, trumped a stout effort by Boone’s Gaven Jones, who allowed just four hits and a walk.
In the showdown of Big Seven Conference leaders, Science Hill improved to 12-7 overall and 7-0 in league play. Boone fell to 10-5, 6-1.
King, a 6-foot-6 senior right-hander, called it fun to go against Jones and the Trailblazers. It was certainly fun for Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards, especially to see King (4-0) in command of his pitches and not waste time.
“He’s a strike thrower who likes to get after hitters. That’s one reason he’s so effective because he throws downhill and his fastball has movement,” Edwards said. “He’s not easy to hit.”
Neither was Jones, also a senior right-hander. Ashton Motte was the only Science Hill player with multiple hits, while Jack Torbett had a double.
Gavin Briggs scored the game’s only run. Briggs singled on a line drive, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI ground out by Braden Ramsey.
Back on the mound, King was helped by solid play in the infield.
“They’ve got a really good team and they hit the ball hard, but I thought we made some good plays all across our infield,” Edwards said. “We had some nice plays at second, third and short. Motte did a nice job at second, while Jack and Jaxon Diamond on the left side made play after play.”
Jones got Boone’s only hit on a double in the fourth inning. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch. King walked Cole Bishop, but struck out the next batter to end the threat. Jackson Jenkins got on base with a walk in the seventh, but two quick outs and the game was over.
The Trailblazers weren’t discouraged after the loss.
“It was a very good high school baseball game, well played,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “Both pitchers did a tremendous job. It was a tough-luck loss for Gaven, but their guy pitched very well.”
Hagy preached the positives to his team and the possibility of being tied with Science Hill after the teams meet again on Boone’s home field Tuesday. Preston Miller is scheduled to start for the ’Blazers with Cole Torbett on the mound for the ’Toppers.
“We’re excited to have another chance at it,” Hagy said. “We told our guys regardless of what happened today, we still have to play tomorrow. If we win tomorrow, we’re still right there in the hunt and that’s what we’re playing for.”