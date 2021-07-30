Science Hill's season-opening home football game against rival Elizabethton on Aug. 20 has been moved to East Tennessee State University's William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
The move, which was announced Friday, was necessitated because of COVID-related delays in installing the new turf at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium. Kickoff time will remain at 7 p.m.
Head coaches for both the Hilltoppers and Cyclones viewed the move as a positive thing.
“We’re making good of it,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the kids.
“We didn’t plan on this by any means. But what (ETSU president) Dr. (Brian) Noland and (athletic director) Scott Carter did to get us in there was a phenomenal opportunity for both teams. We like Kermit Tipton Stadium and Steve Spurrier Field, and that’s where we always want to be. But this will be a unique experience.”
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said he was pleased.
“Absolutely,” Witten said. “I’ve said all along I think ETSU could do great things by hosting some (high school) games in their stadium. It’s a great stadium and a great venue. It’s an opportunity to get a lot of high school kids on campus. And it provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in that kind of stadium. It will be pretty neat for the kids to be on the big stage. It’s exciting.”
Carter said there was some red tape with installation on the new turf along with COVID issues.
“The goal is still to finish by Aug. 20, so it’s not like we will be off of the field all season or anything like that,” Carter said. “And this is good for Johnson City, good for ETSU, and good for the relationship between the two.”
Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said it is a special situation.
“This a unique opportunity for two local programs to play at a top-notch college facility to kickoff the season,” Turner said. “We are excited to provide this opportunity to our players. We greatly appreciate ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter and ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland for making this possible.”
Science Hill season ticket holders will have their tickets honored. Information about seating and other arrangements will be available closer to Aug. 20. The school said fans can check www.jcschools.org/sports for updates, or contact Science Hill athletics with questions at 423-232-2195.