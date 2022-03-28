Science Hill continues to show it has one of the best high school baseball teams in Tennessee.
The defending state champion Hilltoppers routed Big 5 Conference rival Dobyns-Bennett 13-2 in five innings Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Over the past dozen days, Science Hill (12-1, 3-0) has bested some of the best public-school teams throughout the state.
The Hilltoppers beat Cookeville from Middle Tennessee on March 18. Over the weekend, the Hilltoppers defeated Memphis-area powerhouse Bartlett and Knoxville-area standout Farragut. Dating back to last season, including the state playoffs, Science Hill has won 26 of its last 27 games.
After the Indians (5-4, 2-1) scored off Tanner Kilgore’s two-run double in the top of the first, the Hilltoppers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. It included a three-run home run by Gavin Briggs.
It completely fell apart for the Indians in the bottom of the fourth when the ’Toppers scored nine runs, helping to put an early end to the contest. Dobyns-Bennett hurlers faced 15 Science Hill batters in the fourth.
“We’re swinging the bats really well, not trying to do too much,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We’re taking our walks and it’s contagious with our hitters staying locked in. When you’re scoring those kinds of runs, it allows your pitchers to be more comfortable and throw strikes.
“Dobyns-Bennett came out swinging, but when we came back with the four runs, we felt we could command the fastball more.”
That duty fell to Cole Torbett, the 2021 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association player of the year. The left-hander threw eight strikeouts and picked up the win after giving up three hits and two runs. As Science Hill’s lead-off batter, Torbett helped his cause by going 2 for 4 with a two-run triple and two runs scored.
Besides his home run, Briggs walked twice. He ended with four RBIs and two runs scored.
“He gave me my pitch and I just turned on it and connected,” Briggs said about sending the high fastball over the right-field fence. “It was definitely the longest ball I’ve ever hit. We try not to get fazed. When we come back to the dugout, we know as a team we can hit and score runs whenever we need to.”
They certainly did Monday night. Cayden Torraca was 2 for 3, while Nate Conner reached base four times and scored twice. Landon Smelser and Jaxon Diamond also scored two runs each.
Aiden Byington suffered the loss for Dobyns-Bennett, giving up six hits and six earned runs. Kilgore and Isaac Hale each had doubles, while Peyton Grimm and Sam Ritz scored the Indians’ runs.
However, D-B’s chances were torpedoed by nine walks, two hit batters and three errors.
“They’re a really good team and if you make mistakes, they’re going to feast more,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Ryan Wagner said. “You walk them, make errors and don’t make routine plays, it’s going to be a long day. We started off good, but it went south really quick.”
The Indians have a shot to avenge the loss with the return game of the two-game series set for Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“I tell them all the time that you have a chance to redeem yourselves,” Wagner said. “We have to be ready to go tomorrow. It doesn’t matter what the score was. I would have liked to have competed better, but a loss is a loss.”