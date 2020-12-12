By no means was the final contest of the DoubleTree Roundball basketball Classic between Farragut and Science Hill an offensive showcase.
Behind a sterling defensive performance and timely free-throw shooting, the Hilltoppers were able to pull out a 40-38 win inside the new Topper Palace on Saturday.
“It was night and day out there from the energy and the commitment to compete tonight,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “As disappointed as I was in our effort last night, I’m on the other extreme right now.”
Added Cutlip: “I told my kids in the locker room last night that I was jealous of Farragut. I told them that I wanted to coach kids like that and I think they responded.”
Keynan Cutlip had his worst night of the season offensively, going 1 of 10 from the floor, but he was huge down the stretch — making nine of his final 12 free throws and finishing with 12 points.
Cutlip started out the game 0 of 5 from the charity stripe, but that did not deter him from stepping up when his team needed him most.
“Keynan had the worst night of his career. He couldn’t buy a shot,” Cutlip said. “I do not think that he let that ruin the rest of his game. He continued to compete on the defensive end and he still had two steals.”
Amare Redd also had 12 points — plus four rebounds and three steals — for the ’Toppers. Science Hill as a team had 10 steals.
A huge shift in momentum was a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, handing the Hilltoppers a 21-16 lead. Farragut was also guilty of four consecutive turnovers in the same timeframe and didn’t get a bucket until 3:50 remained in the period.
“Coming back out of the half to get back into the game when points were at a premium was huge,” Cutlip said. “We got some stops and that was really how we were able to sustain our energy.”
The Admirals shot decently from the field, going 16 of 36 overall and nailing six shots from distance. Isaiah Smith showed the way with 10 points, but Farragut was guilty of 19 turnovers.
Science Hill committed 14 turnovers and had only five in the second half.
Also, the Hilltoppers were whistled for only seven fouls and Farragut didn’t make any of its three free throws.
Science Hill went 14 for 25 from the free-throw line and was 12 of 37 from the field with only two made shots from long range.
Girls Farragut 70, Science Hill 43
The Lady Admirals started the second quarter on a 15-0 run and never looked back.
Avery Strickland led the way for Farragut, tallying 19 points while Macy Barnes chipped in 16. Ashlyn Sheridan also finished in double-figures with 14 for Farragut.
The Lady Admirals nailed 11 shots from distance as Barnes and Strickland each made four.
Nae Marion had a team-high 19 points for the Lady ’Toppers, who struggled from the field mightily after the second quarter.