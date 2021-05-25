MURFREESBORO — Science Hill finally broke through in the opening round of the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament.
The Hilltoppers scored a 9-3 win over Brighton on Tuesday evening at Siegel High School. It was Science Hill’s first victory in the state tournament since 2010, when current Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris was on the mound for an 8-3 conquest of Coffee County.
Science Hill (31-9) used five pitchers — Evan King, Dustin Eatmon, Caleb McBride, Spencer Powell and Gavin Briggs— to limit the Cardinals to four hits in Tuesday’s game.
King, the starter, struck out four and gave up two earned runs over 31/3 innings. Eatmon and McBride each went 11/3 innings before Powell and Briggs combined to close out the seventh.
The Hilltoppers were able to save left-handed ace Cole Torbett for their Wednesday game against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Hendersonville Beech and Siegel.
“We used Eatmon and Evan where they won’t be ready tomorrow, but the rest of our guys are available,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We will see how it goes the next game and see how it goes from there. I trusted King to give us a good start. We have that one bullet with Cole and with that extra day of rest, we’re going to try to get everything we can out of him.”
There was another Major League connection besides Norris. A.J. Motte, the nephew of former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jason Motte, came up huge at the plate. He blasted a solo home run over the left-field fence for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as part of a memorable day that say him go 3 for 4 with four runs scored.
“We had some great at-bats,” Motte said. “The first pitcher they had was really good, but we made their defense work. We scored the runs like we should have. It’s awesome for us. We’ve been here three years. I was injured two years ago, but Jack Torbett, Cole Torbett and Conner Hyatt all played. It’s good to have some experience. Let’s just keep winning.”
Brighton (24-15) showed its power early with Lucas Perkins smashing a home run over the center-field fence. However, the Cardinals’ defense let them down with six errors over the course of the game.
Science Hill scored three runs in the top of third with Landon Smelser and Hyatt scoring on errors, sandwiched around Hyatt’s RBI single.
Brighton, from Tipton County in West Tennessee, scored a run in both the third and fourth innings to even things up before Motte put Science Hill ahead for good with his homer. Hyatt followed with an RBI single.
Motte scored on a ground out in the sixth for a 6-3 lead. Cole Torbett added a RBI single in the final inning and scored a run on another Brighton error. Briggs took a bases-loaded walk to plate Motte for the final run.
Hyatt finished 2 for 4 as the Hilltoppers had nine hits overall. Taking advantage of the Cardinals’ defensive problems, every player in the Science Hill lineup reached base.