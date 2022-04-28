There was a mixture of joy and sadness at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center on Thursday.
Science Hill clinched the District 1-AA boys championship with a 9-0 win over Tennessee High. However, the Science Hill girls won’t be defending their 2021 state championship after a 5-4 loss to Tennessee High ended their chances for a repeat.
The boys left no doubt, winning all but one match in straight sets. Science Hill coach Kelly Lane told his team to savor the victory.
“We talked about yesterday and today not to take these moments for granted because they’re not guaranteed,” Lane said. “When you have an opportunity to win a championship on your home court against your biggest rival, you can’t let it slip by. We preached to get out to a fast start. I’m proud of our doubles for doing just that.
“Om Patel, our No. 2 (player), absolutely carried us in singles and doubles today. He played incredible tennis and was lights out tonight.”
Patel, who had well-placed shots with a sharp backhand, teamed with Arshaam Kordamiri to take an 8-3 doubles win over the Vikings’ Hagan Oakley and Brandon Istfan. He later took a 6-0, 6-2 singles win over Istfan.
The Hilltoppers swept doubles with an 8-6 win by Daniel Haddadin and Jackson Temple at No. 2 over Christian Morris and Paul Letson. Newton Raff and Daniel Dalton completed the doubles sweep.
Haddadin won 6-2, 6-4 over Oakley at No. 1 singles. Temple, Cooper Weems and Raff all scored straight-set victories. Kordamiri gutted out a 6-3, 4-6, 12-10 win over Christian Morris.
DEFENDING CHAMPS FALL
The girls battled back from a 3-0 deficit after doubles play to nearly pull off the district championship victory. The Lady Hilltoppers’ top-two seeds, Leah McBride and Josi Reid, dropped a back-and-forth 9-7 doubles match to the Lady Vikings Keona Feilitz and Ellyson Kovacs.
Reid, Lexi Bryant, Armita Kordamiri and Olivia Kneisley scored singles victories, but Science Hill came up just short.
“After doubles we had a little chat about what you do and how the cream rises to the top,” Science Hill girls coach Erin Williams said. “We told them if they gave it their all, they could fight back. They did their best and I’m very proud of them.”
Feilitz had fast serve at No. 1 singles, which led to a 6-2, 6-3 win over McBride. The Lady Vikings then won the overall match as Avery Stalnaker got the best of Madison Berry at No. 6 singles with a 10-4 tiebreaker after the second set.
Williams pointed out the starting lineup is still made up entirely of underclassmen.
“We have a young team. I’m sure we will learn lots of lessons and bounce back.”