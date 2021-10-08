“Lake Spurrier” was no place for high school football Friday night.
Science Hill’s scheduled game against Daniel Boone at Tipton Stadium was postponed when Steve Spurrier Field was flooded about a little over an hour before kickoff. The field drained pretty well, but with more storms in the forecast the Hilltoppers decided to move the contest to Saturday with kickoff slated for noon.
“Our end zone was under water, and when it drained off, Boone’s sideline was still under water,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “And more storms were on the way. So we decided to move it to Saturday.”
Science Hill will enter the game with a record of 4-3. The Trailblazers carry a 1-4 mark into the Washington County battle.
For a preview of the game, please visit https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/sports/county-boone-excited-for-shot-at-city-toppers/