Science Hill started out its new era in Class 4A baseball the way it ended its run in Class 3A.
The Hilltoppers, who won the 2021 Class 3A state championship, entered the newly created Class 4A with a 10-3 victory over Bearden on Monday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. It was Science Hill’s 15th straight win, dating back to last season.
Cole Torbett, the 2021 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association state player of the year, had eight strikeouts, gave up three hits and allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings for the win. He gave up a double to the game’s first batter, but settled in after that.
“I felt pretty good, like I executed my pitches well,” Torbett said. “They hit a couple of ropes, but if you execute your pitches, you’re going to get outs. I left that first one right down the middle. I knew when it came out of my hand, but I don’t get phased by that. I came right back at them.”
Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards particularly liked how Torbett was able to locate his fastball early. Torbett got plenty of support with the Hilltoppers getting 11 hits and the defense backing him up in the field.
The defense that carried the Hilltoppers to the state championship was on full display in the sixth inning.
Jaxon Diamond made a spectacular throw, charging from third base to record the first out. Jake Bedard, playing deep at shortstop, followed with a strong-arm throw for the second out. With bases loaded, reliever Caleb Rogers recorded the final out by hitting the corner of the plate for a strike.
“We want to play defense and throw strikes. That was our formula to be successful last year,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I was excited to see those two plays. For Bedard to play shortstop for us (for the injured Jack Torbett) keeps Diamond at third. Diamond is as good a defensive third baseman as anyone’s got. Bedard is long and fast and can get to a lot of balls at short.”
Torbett produced in the lead-off spot, going 2 for 4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Landon Smelser, who has moved up from the nine-hole to No. 2 in the lineup, used his speed to score twice. Diamond added an all-around strong game, getting on base three times, scoring two runs and finishing with a RBI.
“Bedard stepped up with Jack out at shortstop. That’s a key role. He looked really good out there,” Diamond said. “The bats came alive, especially the first day out. We came out swinging and put pressure on the defense. I thought we did a very good job of that.”
New players in the starting lineup also contributed heavily. Jet Swartz had three hits and Clayton Ball drove in three runs.
“The first inning, Clayton Ball squared one up that deflected in the outfield and got a couple of runs,” Edwards said. “Situational hitting, he has the sac fly, so that’s two big hits for us. Jet had three hits and the last one, which was an out, was probably the best one he hit all day. There was a lot of situational hitting and a lot of hits with two outs.”
On the mound, Rogers threw 1 2/3 innings in relief before Jake McAllister closed in the seventh.
Brady Frederick suffered the loss for Bearden, giving up nine hits and seven runs over three-plus innings. Science Hill hosts Knox Central on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.