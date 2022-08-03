Higgins

Farragut's Jon Higgins became Science Hill's new head basketball coach Friday. (News-Sentinel)

Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.

