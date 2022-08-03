Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.
The move was published by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, getting confirmation from Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen.
"We hate to see him go, but he had an offer that he couldn't refuse," Dogden told the News-Sentinel. "Jon's a very good basketball coach, and he's been very successful."
A Science Hill representative said the school wanted to wait until Friday to make its official announcement.
Higgins played basketball for the University of Tennessee from 1999-2003. The 6-foot-3 guard played in 124 games with a career average of 7.2 points per game.
In 2017, Higgins took over as head coach at Farragut. Last season, he led the Admirals to a 25-9 record and their first District 4-A championship in more than 20 years.
However, in the postseason, Farragut was eliminated in the region tournament because of a fight during the semifinal game against William Blount. Farragut appealed the TSSAA decision and was reinstated to the playoffs, but lost key players to suspension.
The Admirals lost by 34 points to Bearden in the region final, and by 16 to eventual Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett in the sectional.
