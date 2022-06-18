Tony Schumacher is excited to be back in Bristol and that’s worrisome for the rest of the Top Fuel drivers at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
In a record-setting career that includes eight Top Fuel championships and 85 victories, six of those wins have come at Bristol Dragway. That’s the most of any driver in the Nitro classes.
He hit another milestone with a 150th final-round appearance at his latest Bristol victory in 2018. Schumacher explained there is a special feeling every time he comes to Thunder Valley.
“When I get here, I get to the starting line and realize how big the place is,” he said. “It’s just awesome. For whatever reason, you find that track you perform at and rise to the occasion. I literally can’t wait when we’re coming here.”
It’s been a trying couple of years for Schumacher after his 19-year Army sponsorship ended at the end of the 2018 season. With COVID-19 adding more sponsorship challenges in 2020, he was sidelined from racing full-time until putting together a deal with multiple partners for this season.
Now 52, he’s not gotten off to the start for which he was hoping.
The Austin, Texas, resident is currently 10th in points, still looking for a first final-round appearance of the season. Still, he’s confident of a return to the top with Todd Okuhara serving as crew chief. Schumacher feels fortunate to have worked with great tuners like Dan Olson, Alan Johnson, Mike Green and Mike Neff throughout his career.
He explained that the crew chief usually has the final word on lane choice, which often dictates how he drives the car.
“If the crew chief feels there’s a better lane, you stage the car shallower and drive the car more carefully to maintain lane choice,” he said. “If the lanes are equal, it’s just win this round. You watch John Force just stuff his car in there. There are ways to shorten race tracks, but it is truly an art.
“The art has been somewhat destroyed by the announcers explaining it’s all reaction time. It’s like they’ve forgotten to go 1,000 feet straight is important. It’s like it’s only hitting the gas on time. My forte is not hitting the gas. It’s driving the car smoothly and straight.”
Still, Schumacher has been one of the best when it’s difficult to get the car down the track. While those 330 mph runs are fun and glamorous, nothing is more satisfying to a driver than when he has to use his or her skills in a pedalfest after a car breaks traction.
“Trophy or not, when you smoke the tires and have to pedal it, it’s a blast,” Schumacher said. “People outside watching it, it’s fun because it’s like watching a wicked bull and a bull rider go at it. When you go smoothly down the race track, it’s fun with all the power and big noise — but there ain’t nothing in the world like two cars smoking the tires and going sideways. You have to cowboy up and get to the finish line. It’s what racing is all about.”
Bristol offers extra challenges with its bumps and a hot, slick track with a June race. Schumacher, whose father Don was a three-time IHRA Funny Car and eight-time NHRA pro winner at Bristol Dragway, sees this as a great time to give his dad the perfect Father’s Day gift.
There have been plenty of times Schumacher has made his father proud, but especially from 2004-09 — when he captured six straight NHRA Top Fuel World Championships. The amazing run included the record-setting season of 2008.
“It’s beautiful, but terrifying because you know it’s going to end,” he said. “In the middle of it, you have to enjoy it, but you’re constantly having to rise up to that occasion. We had the 15 wins and 19 final rounds in 24 races in 2008, but it was insane with the pressure cooker. We showed we could step up and do it.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to that situation, but I think it’s more difficult now than it ever has been.”