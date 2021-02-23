BAILEYTON — The North Greene boys basketball team held off a hard-charging Hampton quintet in Tuesday’s District 1-A title game 71-58 behind a strong performance from Chriss Schultz.
Schultz, a 6-foot-4 forward who was named tournament MVP, heated up Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium by scoring a game-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Even though Schultz’s size was a big difference in the game, his shooting stroke is ultimately what hurt the Bulldogs.
As the third quarter came to a close, Schultz drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key that capped off a 7-2 Huskies run to end the period.
“We had the situation the first game we played them this year,” Schultz said. “We were up nine and they cut it to one and we were under pressure. With the fans here and the noise they made, it pushed everybody and the team.
“I felt it was going in when I let it go.”
Said Huskies coach Sam Tarlton, “We thought shooting was (Chriss’) best attribute coming in until we got him in the post. That baby hook is hard to contest. He’s so strong and doesn’t get knocked off his spot. He played great for us tonight.”
Hampton had cut what was once a 15-point deficit down to two points (49-47) before North Greene responded with the knockout blow.
Both teams were coming in hot as Hampton (20-10) had won 13 straight and North Greene had claimed 19 of its last 20.
Bulldogs coach Ned Smith was proud of his team’s effort, but his crew ran out of gas in the final turn of the trek.
“Our kids played hard to get back in it from down 15 at one point,” Smith said. “Our kids didn’t quit and we battled back. We got a little tired because we didn’t sub as much as we usually like to.
“I thought we played so hard to get back in that we just kind of ran out of gas at the end.”
Kendal Loftis was the only other Husky in double figures, netting 11.
North Greene (28-4) was 26 of 52 from the floor after starting out the first half shooting 52%. The Huskies were guilty of 13 turnovers.
Garrett Vines led the way for Hampton with 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting and making both of his free throws. Vines’ five makes from distance were what got Hampton back into the game in the third.
“Garrett played really well running the offense,” Smith said. “They sagged off of him and he shot it pretty well. He’s a hard worker and he’s content with whatever his role is.”
Morgan Lyons pitched in 11 for the ’Dogs before fouling out.
Hampton started out rough, making only two of its first 10 shots, but rebounded to shoot 23-for-52 for the game. The Bulldogs had 16 turnovers on the evening.
Both teams will host a regional quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Hampton welcomes Jellico to Van Huss-White Gymnasium while Greenback will make the trip up to Greene County.