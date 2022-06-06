The National Football Foundation has announced the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Included are multiple players and coaches with local ties.
Erwin resident Terry Schmidt, a former All-American defensive back at Ball State; Heath Miller, a former Southwest Virginia High School and later University of Virginia star; and former UVa.-Wise coach Bill Ramseyer are among the nominees.
The list also includes University of Tennessee legends — Eric Berry, Willie Gault and Larry Seivers — and current Vols coach Josh Heupel. Virginia Tech is represented by defensive lineman Corey Moore.
The coaching nominees include Emory & Henry’s Lou Wacker and Paul Johnson, the former Georgia Tech coach from nearby Avery County, North Carolina.
Tim Tebow, the 2008 Heisman Trophy winner from Florida; Reggie Bush, who received the 2005 Heisman and later vacated the award; and former Miami (Fla.) linebacker Ray Lewis headline the overall list of nominees.
Of the five million plus people who have played college football to be considered, one must have been a first-team All-American.
“The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible,” NFF President Steve Hatchell said in a press release. “Being in today’s elite group means an individual is among the greatest to have ever played the game.”
HALL OF FAME NOMINEES
Schmidt, a first-team All-American in 1973, had five interceptions and 68 tackles his senior season. He finished his college career with 13 interceptions and played 11 seasons in the NFL, two with the Saints and the last nine with the Bears.
Decades after his football career, he served as Chief of Dentistry at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City.
Miller, a former star at Honaker High School, was a unanimous first-team All-American at the University of Virginia in 2004. He won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end that season. A three-time All-ACC performer, he still holds Cavaliers tight-end records with 144 career receptions, 1,703 yards and 20 touchdowns.
A first-round pick of the Steelers, he played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh and was a two-time Super Bowl champion. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he ended his NFL career with 592 catches for 6,569 yards.
Ramseyer served as coach at Wilmington (Ohio) from 1972-90 before becoming the first football coach at Clinch Valley College in 1991. It later was renamed UVa.-Wise and Ramseyer coached the Cavaliers to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 1995-96. His 1996 team ended the season 10-0 and was ranked No. 4 at the end of the regular season.
His overall career record was 170-104-4, which included leading Wilmington to the NAIA national runner-up in 1980 and going 62-45 at Wise, where he was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2004.
Berry was a two-time unanimous first-team All-American. He was the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2009 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back. A three-time All-Pro selection, he was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after battling back from cancer.
Gault, an All-American in 1982, set six SEC and 12 school punt and kick return records. He tied the NCAA record with three kick returns for a touchdown in 1980. He was also a sprinter and hurdler on the 1980 Olympic team that boycotted the Moscow Olympics. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bears and Raiders, a wide receiver for the 1985 Bears Super Bowl champions.
Seviers, a two-time All-American in 1975-76, still ranks in the school’s top 10 in career receptions and receiving yards. Heupel was the 2000 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oklahoma. He set multiple passing records, despite playing only two years for the Sooners, and led them to the 2000 national championship.
Moore, a unanimous first-team selection in 1999, won both the Lombardi Award for best college lineman and Bronko Nagurski Award for best defensive player. He led the Hokies to the national championship game against Florida State, leading the “Lunch Pail Defense,” which led the nation by allowing just 85 rushing yards per game.
Wacker compiled a 164-76 record as coach of the Wasps from 1982-2004. His wins are most in Emory & Henry history. Wacker led them to 11 ODAC titles, including six of seven from 1994-2000.
THE PROCESS
NFF members and current Hall of Fame members like Steve Spurrier and Peyton Manning will vote on the ballots until June 30, when the votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court — which is chaired by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State.
“There is a no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Ole Miss. “The tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those of have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”
The 2023 group will be officially inducted during the 65th annual NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 and immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.