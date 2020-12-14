In a season of flux, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s schedule underwent another change on Monday.
The Bucs’ schedule says they’ll be playing North Carolina A&T on Tuesday. Instead, they’ll be playing host to Gardner-Webb.
The last-minute change for Tuesday night was necessitated when North Carolina A&T pulled out because of coronavirus concerns. Gardner-Webb, whose schedule has been decimated by postponements and cancellations, was a willing opponent.
The contract from Gardner-Webb was signed Monday afternoon.
“We had to make a quick pivot and get to working on them,” said Jason Shay, ETSU’s first-year head coach. “We anticipated that was going to get done and we worked pretty heavily this morning and this afternoon and had a great practice today, the way our guys were locked in and focused.”
The Runnin’ Bulldogs have played just two games, losing to Pittsburgh and Western Kentucky. They have had games against Duke, Florida State and Georgia in addition to their Big South opener, a two-game series against Presbyterian, either postponed or canceled.
Game time is 7 p.m. and fans won’t be allowed in Freedom Hall, although a small number of players’ family members will be allowed to attend.
It was the second schedule change this week for ETSU, which had its Friday game against UVa.-Wise called off when that team had to back out.
Later Monday, Shay announced ETSU has added another home game for this week. USC-Aiken, an NCAA Division II team, will visit Freedom Hall on Thursday night.
LAST
TIME OUT
ETSU fell to 1-3 with a 65-61 loss to UAB in its home opener Saturday. The Bucs continued to struggle making shots, shooting 36%. That’s about their season percentage and it’s the main reason they’ve lost three of their four games.
“Maybe I’m going to have call a set every time, but when we have to run motion, continuity-type offense, there’s just a lot of standing around,” Shay said. “We have to continue to do what we’re doing, but we have to do it better. It’s not personnel. It’s not the scheme. It’s not any of that. It’s just doing our job.”
Ledarrius Brewer continues to lead the team is scoring. He had 18 against UAB to raise his season average to 16.0.
EFFI
CIENT ADHEKE
While the Bucs rank last in the Southern Conference in field goal percentage and scoring, Silas Adheke has been efficient. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound center has made 12 of his 16 shots, good for a 75% clip.
SCOU
TING GARDNER-WEBB
Gardner-Webb returns three starters from last season, including All-Big South guard Jaheam Cornwall, who comes into Tuesday’s game averaging 14.0 points per game. His running mates in the back court, Lance Terry (12.5) and Jacob Falko (10.5) are also in double figures.
Falko was a junior college All-American last year and finished third in national player of the year voting after averaging 27 points per game and shooting 57% from the field.
Gardner-Webb, coached by Tim Craft, went 16-16 last season and was picked fourth in the Big South preseason polls.
THE
SERIES
This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools. ETSU has won four of the previous seven.
Gardner-Webb won the most memorable matchup, in the 2006 Atlantic Sun tournament being played on ETSU’s campus. The Bulldogs stunned the Bucs on a last-second shot.