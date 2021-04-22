BRISTOL — Donny Schatz has a fast car as he begins pursuit of a milestone victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion, driving for Tony Stewart Racing, led Thursday’s practice for the Bristol Throwdown with a fast lap of 14.210 seconds (135.117 mph) around the temporary dirt surface on the .533-mile oval. Schatz has 299 World of Outlaws feature victories entering the weekend.
David Gravel was second fastest at 14.286 seconds (134.313 mph), followed by James McFadden 14.388 (133.361), NASCAR star Kyle Larson 14.494 (133.305), Sam Hafertepe Jr. 14.587 (131.541) and Nashville driver Paul McMahan 14.596 (131.460).
“Bristol is an intimidating place. It feels fast, but it doesn’t feel like it’s out of control fast which I was concerned about,” Gravel said. “I didn’t seem overwhelming, but you have to be smooth. A small mistake at a place like this is magnified. You can’t break your momentum and you have to keep it rolling.”
It’s a star-studded 38-car field, including five drivers who competed in the historic World of Outlaws races at Bristol in 2000 and 2001. The Outlaws, which will run a 25-lap features on Friday and Saturday, will be joined at the event by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, which will compete in a pair of 40-lap features.
Two-time defending series champ Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, was eighth fastest in Thursday’s practice.
Another favorite is Sheldon Haudenschild, who drives for NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s team. He is in the field along with his father, Jac, who competed in the last World of Outlaws race at BMS in 2001.
“Getting to watch the guys race here when I was a kid. Everyone is excited to see how it goes and hopefully, we will put on a good race,” Sheldon Haudenschild said. “Our cars are a little faster than they were back then and you add that extra speed, it’s pretty wild.”
The cars may be faster, but the track’s banking at 19 degrees made the speeds a little slower than Sammy Swindell’s Outlaws track record 13.860 (138.441). Still, it presents a challenge. While Bristol is a short track on the NASCAR circuit, it’s one of the largest tracks the Sprint Cars race at. Haudenschild explained it takes a different technique to race at a place on the larger tracks.
“It’s a different feel when you go to a bigger track,” he said. “You have to race it a little different. I’m excited to race here, Knoxville (Iowa), Eldora (Ohio) and places like that.”
Logan Schuchart, the grandson of Hall of Fame Sprint Car driver Bobby Allen, is a fan of the bigger tracks. Eight of the Pennsylvania driver’s 24 career World of Outlaws victories have come on half-mile venues.
“The half-mile stuff has been good to us and hopefully we will get in victory lane on the big stage here at Bristol,” Schuchart said. “It’s not that I enjoy one track over another, but it seems our program is going better on the bigger race tracks. I love it when there are two grooves of racing and you can move around the track. I feel like that brings the drivers into it.”
Pennsylvania driver Mike Gular led the Super DIRTcar practice session with a fast lap of 17.361 seconds (110.523). NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen was second at 17.403 (110.256) with Billy Decker, dirt modified legend Brett Hearn and Jimmy Phelps rounding out the top five.