Jacob Saylors

Jacob Saylors breaks free for a 40-yard touchdown run, one of his three first-quarter TDs.

 Dakota Hamilton

Jacob Saylors wanted to get off to a good start this season and once the lights came on he didn’t waste any time.

Twelve minutes into his first game, East Tennessee State’s star running back was already living up to the hype with three touchdowns. It set the tone as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 44-7 in a nonconference football game Thursday night at Greene Stadium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you