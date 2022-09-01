Jacob Saylors wanted to get off to a good start this season and once the lights came on he didn’t waste any time.
Twelve minutes into his first game, East Tennessee State’s star running back was already living up to the hype with three touchdowns. It set the tone as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 44-7 in a nonconference football game Thursday night at Greene Stadium.
Saylors was pretty quiet after the spectacular start, but the Bucs didn’t need much more from him, not with Tyler Riddell finding Will Huzzie for a couple of nice touchdown passes and Alijah Huzzie adding an interception return for a score.
Saylors, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year and a preseason All-American, opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run around left end. Once he broke into the secondary, it was off to the races and nobody could catch the speedster.
Moments later, the Bucs got the ball back after a muffed punt and Saylors made the Lions pay. He split the Mars Hill defense on a pass route out of the backfield and hauled in a 29-yard perfectly placed touchdown throw from Riddell.
Shortly after Alijah Huzzie’s 62-yard punt return set the Bucs up in scoring position, Saylors pounded it in for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Saylors finished with 63 yards on 13 carries — almost all in the first half.
The Bucs struggled to run the ball at times. ETSU rushed for 107 yards on 36 carries, a statistic skewed by Riddell being sacked four times for 34 yards in losses. That’s an average of 3 yards per carry.
Backup running back Bryson Irby, who was battling an injury last week, only got one carry and he lost two yards.
Trey Foster had 24 yards on eight carries.
ETSU’s stout defense held Mars Hill to 20 yards on 20 carries.