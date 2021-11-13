CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Quay Holmes got his record. Jacob Saylors got one too.
On a day where Holmes became East Tennessee State’s career touchdown leader, Saylors broke the school’s single-game rushing mark with 266 yards as the Bucs remained in a tie for first place in the Southern Conference with a 56-35 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.
Holmes, who previously held the single-game record of 255 yards, had 212 of his own on Saturday. The two running backs each scored three touchdowns.
It’s the first time ETSU has ever had a pair of 200-yard rushers in the same game.
“It’s a blessing,” said Saylors, who did his damage on 19 carries. “He’s out there laying blocks, pancaking guys for me. That just shows the type of person he is to hold that record and not even give it a second thought about somebody else breaking it. He’s just doing what he needs to do for his team, putting his body on the line.”
It all set up a huge game next Saturday when Mercer comes to Johnson City. Mercer beat Chattanooga 10-6 on Saturday. ETSU and Mercer, the only teams in the SoCon with one loss, will play for the conference championship and automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
ETSU (9-1 overall, 6-1 in the SoCon) shut out Western Carolina in the second half.
The Bucs’ dymanic duo gashed the Western Carolina defense to the tune of 9.8 yards per carry.
“This is a big day for him and I’m proud of him for breaking that record,” said Holmes, having just logged 30 rushing attempts.
Holmes’ 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the 45th of his career and moved him past Brandon Walker as ETSU’s all-time touchdown leader. He also became the school’s top scorer. By the time the day ended, Holmes had 47 touchdowns.
“That felt good,” Holmes said. “I kept the ball. I’m just glad I was able to do that. That’s something I always wanted to do since I came here was leave a legacy. I’m just glad I was able to do that and I give God the glory for it.”
Holmes, who has rushed for 4,010 yards in his career, has another Walker record in his sight. He needs 86 yards to break Walker’s all-time school rushing mark.
“I’m happy to see him have the success he’s had,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “I’m happy to see him break records and accomplish what he has because he just works so hard and he fully deserves it. It’s good to see people get rewarded like that.”
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Bucs on top 42-35 and Saylors’ third score made it 49-35, the first two-touchdown lead either team had all day. Holmes added a third touchdown in the closing minutes.
KICKING THEMSELVES
Calvin Jones returned a kickoff 95 yards for a Western Carolina touchdown in the first quarter and he nearly did it again in the second.
Jones took the kick at the goal line and broke free. Bucs kicker Tyler Keltner was the last man to beat. He missed the tackle, but slowed Jones enough for the pursuit to stop him from going the distance.
It turned out to be an important play. The Catamounts drove into scoring territory but missed a field goal right before halftime and the teams headed into the locker room tied 35-35.
FRANTIC FIRST HALF
Points were going up on the board at a dizzying pace in the first half. Each team scored five touchdowns before halftime, neither led by more than seven points and the score was tied five times.
The Bucs were going up and down the field on the ground — Saylors had 133 yards in the first half alone — and the Catamounts were doing it through the air. Rogan Wells had 235 yards and four touchdowns before intermission.
Wells, who played at Tusculum University last season, threw touchdown passes to four different receivers. Two of them were long ones, a 51-yarder to JaKobe Quillen and a 54-yarder to Rafael Williams.
Meanwhile, Riddell was 4 of 11 for 65 yards with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jawan Martin.
“You’re always happy to win on the road,” Sanders said. “And you’re always happy to win after a first half like that.”
DEFENSE RETURNS
After Western Carolina reached 35 points, the Bucs held the Catamounts scoreless the rest of the way. They got a fourth-down stop at their own 4-yard line and another when Tyree Robinson intercepted a Well pass in the end zone.
That was the Bucs’ third takeaway of the day. They had earlier gotten an interception from Di’Andre Davis and a fumble recovery from Rodney Wright.
“We had to settle down,” Bucs linebacker Jared Folks said. ”We were beating ourselves. They’re a great team but we had to play Bucs defense. We picked it up.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Riddell completed 6 of 16 passes for 75 yards, causing Sanders to say “We have to complete more passes.”
Wells completed 29 of 42 passes for 385 yards for Western Carolina, which fell to 3-7, 3-4. Williams caught seven passes for 138 yards.
Western Carolina out-gained ETSU in total offense, 544-536.
Donovan Manuel had 15 tackles for ETSU.
TOUGH TRIP
One of the ETSU team’s two buses broke down en route to the game Saturday morning and the entire team had to pile into the other one for the rest of the trip.