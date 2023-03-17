featured breaking Savage to be ETSU's next basketball coach By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com Joe Avento Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brooks Savage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State has found its new basketball coach and once again he has ties to Steve Forbes.Sources close to the program say Brooks Savage, a Wake Forest assistant who was on Forbes’ staff at ETSU, will be hired to replace Desmond Oliver.Oliver was fired shortly after completing his second season with a 12-20 record.During his five seasons in Johnson City, Savage was part of a program that went 130-43. The Bucs won the Southern Conference tournament twice during his tenure in Johnson City.Savage will be the second former Forbes assistant to head the ETSU program. Jason Shay ran the team for one year before leaving to work with Forbes again at Wake Forest.Savage has also coached at Chattanooga and Presbyterian. He was named one of “50 Impactful Mid-Major Assistants” by Silver Waves Media in 2020.ETSU wanted to act quickly because the NCAA's transfer portal opened on March 13 and the university didn't want its new coach to be behind in recruiting. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Job Market Basketball History Construction Industry Joe Avento Sports Editor Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Joe Avento Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.