Randy Sanders has been around long enough to never take winning for granted.
“We have things we need to evaluate, but we’re here to win,” Sanders said after his team’s 45-14 win over Division II UVA Wise on Saturday night. “I will take the effort tonight and I will take the win.”
The Bucs came into the game ranked 15th in the STATS FCS poll and it took them a while to look like it. The ETSU offense didn’t get into gear until Tyree Robinson’s interception and return set them up for the first score.
“Absolutely, the defense really got things rolling in the right direction,” said backup running back Jacob Saylors, who was the main man for ETSU in this game.
Once the Bucs got going, they never looked back. ETSU had 528 yards in total offense while holding a game UVA Wise team to 271.
Saylors scored two touchdowns and led the team in receiving yards (75) and rushing yards (75). He also had a 23-yard kickoff return and made a tackle on the kickoff coverage team.
“He really made his presence felt tonight,” Sanders said.
BALANCING ACT
Coaches always strive for a balance on offense, making it tough on the defense to focus in on any one aspect of the game. The Bucs rushed for 254 yards and threw for 274.
“Right now we have to be fairly balanced,” Sanders said. “We’re a pretty good run football team. We’ve got good backs. We’ve got a good offensive line and the tight ends do a good job. We’re able to run the ball pretty effectively. But we’re not a three-back triple option. So you can’t rely exclusively on it.
“We have to have the pass to keep the defense honest. Our passing game is a whole lot better when we get the run game going.”
CROWDED HOUSE
The announced crowd of 9,720 was the largest in Greene Stadium’s history.
“They were excited about having football and they were excited to be here,” Sanders said. “I feel like we’ve got probably the best atmosphere in the Southern Conference.”
TOO MANY FLAGS
The Bucs were penalized 12 times for 92 yards.
“I thought that in some ways, we had some guys played like mature football players,” Sanders said. “We had other guys that played like they were very immature. I felt like we could have played much sharper.”
Sanders says the level of maturity doesn’t always translate to the amount of experience a player has.
“I’ve got some young guys that I think are fairly mature,” he said. “I’ve got some old guys are could be 12. You know, they play with the maturity of a 12-year-old. It’s not just a matter of being a freshman or a senior. It’s just the level of maturity as a football player that we’re trying to develop.”