East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders says his team will open the season at Vanderbilt with one goal — to win.
“I wouldn’t take our team over there to play if I didn’t think we had a chance,” Sanders Monday said during the first of his weekly news conferences. “I’ve never coached in a game that I didn’t feel like we were going into without a chance to win.”
The Bucs play at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. (EST) and the game is being televised on the SEC Network Plus.
The two teams last met at the end of the 2019 season and Vanderbilt won, 38-0. The Commodores haven’t won a game since, losing all eight of their games played exclusively against Southeastern Conference opponents last season.
As always, Sanders is downplaying the fact that his team has a chance to get a win over an SEC team.
“I told our team it’s our first opportunity to go play,” he said. “It’s not about the color of the uniforms. It’s not about the name on the back of the jersey. It’s not about the logo on the side of the helmet or anything else. It’s our first opponent. It’s more about us. How good can we play? How well can we manage what we have to do?
“Sure, they want to win and they’re going to play hard and they’re good football players too, but let’s go play. Let’s go tee it up. Sell tickets, get the bands in the stands, turn the lights on and let’s play football. Let’s see how it all shakes out.”
QUARTERBACK SPOT
Tyler Riddell will be ETSU’s starting quarterback in the opener for the second season in a row. Riddell beat out the injured Brock Landis and freshman Care Larkins, who is coming off a knee injury.
“I expect him to play well,” Sanders said. “If he doesn’t, he won’t be playing long. You want whoever gives you the best chance to win to be on the field, whether it’s a quarterback, whether it’s a wide receiver, defensive back the defensive line, anywhere. At this point, Tyler gives us the best opportunity to win.”
In four games during the spring season, Riddell completed 61% of his passes for 525 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted twice.
NO LEWIS YET
Austin Lewis, the high-profile transfer from Liberty, won’t play this weekend. Lewis, a defensive end who played at David Crockett High School, suffered a knee injury in the team’s first scrimmage.
The injury reportedly won’t require surgery and he is expected back some time this season.
“I expect to see him in uniform before the year’s over,” Sanders said,
VANDY CHANGES
The Commodores will have a different look than the last time they played the Bucs. The game will be the debut of Clark Lea as head coach. The former defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, who recruited Crockett’s Prince Kollie to the Irish, took over for Derek Mason.
Mason was fired after seven losing seasons and a 27-55 record.