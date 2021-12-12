Randy Sanders said he wasn’t sure when he would be able to sit back and reflect on East Tennessee State’s football season, but he managed to put it in pretty good perspective immediately after it ended.
“We’re all disappointed right now,” Sanders said after the Bucs lost 27-3 to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals. “We all had aspirations and higher goals. But step back and look, we’re 11-2, we’re SoCon champions, we’re 15-4 this year. You’ve got to remember this was a team that was picked next to last going into the spring season.”
The Bucs came out of that spring season having won four of their six games. They were the last team out of the FCS playoffs, which had been trimmed to 16 teams instead of 24.
They headed into the fall season with big plans and they wasted little time in making their intentions known. A surprisingly easy victory over Vanderbilt propelled them onto a remarkable season, one in which they’d win their first outright Southern Conference championship, set the school record for wins in a season and be one of the final eight FCS teams standing.
They were nationally ranked every week after the Vanderbilt game.
Along the way, a rousing 55-48 overtime victory against Samford got things going in the right direction when SoCon play began. A big late-season win over VMI kept the Bucs in first place and a victory over Mercer on the final day of the regular season clinched the conference title.
The team set attendance records at Greene Stadium four times as ETSU football suddenly became a hot ticket.
The program is healthy with a locker room full of top-notch players returning. With only seven seniors and a couple of red-shirt juniors who won’t be back, the talent level should keep the Bucs in the hunt for more championships and playoff berths.
It could be argued that ETSU beat itself in its only regular-season loss, a 21-16 setback to Chattanooga in which the Bucs turned the ball over three times. That wasn’t the case on Saturday.
While the Bucs didn’t play one of their better games, they didn’t give anything away. This time, they were simply outplayed by a better team and there’s no shame in that.
Especially if they plan on using the whole experience as motivation. Taking on the eight-time national champion showed ETSU just how far it has to go if it wants to compete on that stage. It’s a challenge Sanders has been through before.
During the 1997 season, Peyton Manning’s senior year at Tennessee, Nebraska beat the Vols 42-17 in the Orange Bowl. Sanders was on Phillip Fulmer’s staff back then and the enormity of the defeat left the program stunned.
“We came back the next year and the team wasn’t supposed to be as good, but the team understood what was expected, and the ’98 team went on and won the national championship,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot to be said for the experience. There’s a lot to be said for knowing what is expected and being prepared for what is expected.”
Sanders is hoping for similar results from a humbling defeat.
In the meantime, whenever he begins reflecting on the season, he’ll do it with a smile on his face.
“I’m proud of what these guys accomplished,” he said. “I’m proud to be their coach this year. There’s some great memories and some accomplishments that can never be taken from us.”