Randy Sanders insists he’s not superstitious, but the East Tennessee State football coach says he doesn’t like taking any chances.
“I pretty much wear the same pants, same shirt, same shoes, same belt during the day of the game,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “And when we’re winning, I still do. It’s not that I’m superstitious, it’s just that I don’t like taking chances.”
Sanders’ most recent outfit must be getting quite a workout these days. His team is 5-0 and has moved up in both national polls, to 12th in the Stats Perform Top 25 and 13th in the coaches’ rankings.
“If I do anything the second time in a row and it works, then it usually gets the third and fourth opportunity,” Sanders said. “I tell a lot of people I believe in routines, but I don’t like ruts. I hate getting in a rut.”
The Bucs take on The Citadel on Saturday at home and when Sanders was asked if he might get in a rut with all these wins, he was quick to answer.
“There are no ruts with winning,” he said.
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
Coming off Saturday’s 27-21 win over Wofford, Sanders says ETSU still has plenty of room for improvement.
“Right now we’re paying pretty well,” he said. “We can still play much, much better than what we’re playing. That’s been one of my themes.
“You can’t just be satisfied with the results. Results matter; results count. But the results happen when you’re doing things right, and we have to continue doing things right and doing more things right.”
QUAY’S WAY
ETSU’s Quay Holmes retained his national lead in rushing yardage over the weekend. He has 617 yards. In addition, Holmes’ seven rushing touchdowns are tied for second nationally.
ONE-TWO PUNCH
Holmes ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards at 146.4 per game. His running mate, Jacob Saylors, is third at 145.6.
TEAM RANKINGS
ETSU ranks eighth nationally in third-down conversion rate (49.3) and time of possession (34 minutes).
The Bucs are one of 11 FCS teams to remain undefeated.
CITADEL’S MAIN MAN
Johnson City’s Jaylan Adams is the man who makes the Bulldogs’ offense go. The former Science Hill quarterback has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns while completing 56% of his passes for 414 yards. He’s thrown two touchdown passes and been intercepted once.
The Citadel averages 282 rushing yards per game and has 10 players with a run of at least 10 yards.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. A stadium-record crowd of 10,153 attended last week’s game against Wofford.